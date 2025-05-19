Subscribe

The Chi Season 7: New episodes, broadcast details and how to stream on OTT

The Chi Season 7 premiered on May 16 exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, with new episodes streaming every Friday and airing on SHOWTIME Sundays starting May 18. The season explores shifting power dynamics in Chicago’s South Side as Douda loses control and the women rise to claim the crown.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published19 May 2025, 02:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Season 7 of The Chi centers on power struggles and rivalries in Chicago’s South Side, highlighting a fight for control.
Season 7 of The Chi centers on power struggles and rivalries in Chicago’s South Side, highlighting a fight for control.

The highly anticipated Season 7 of The Chi premiered May 16 exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME OTT. New episodes will be available to stream every Friday on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME OTT platform, with a traditional broadcast following on SHOWTIME each Sunday starting May 18.

Advertisement

Season overview: Power shifts and rising tensions

This season, the power dynamics in Chicago’s South Side are shifting. When Douda (Curtiss Cook) loses his grip on power, the women of The Chi begin rising to take back control. The show promises a high-stakes battle where loyalties are tested, rivalries ignite, and the quest for the crown comes at a dangerous price.

“There’s only one crown, and it will come at a heavy cost.”

Streaming and Airing schedule

Premiere Dates (Streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME OTT / Airing on SHOWTIME):

Episode 1, “Black Friday” – May 16 / May 18

Episode 2, “The Fall Out” – May 23 / May 25

Episode 3, “More Life” – May 30 / June 1

Advertisement

Episode 4, “Mother’s Day” – June 6 / June 8

Episode 5, “Safe Harbor” – June 13 / June 15

Episode 6, “Do The Chi Thing” – June 20 / June 22

Episode 7, “Unfinished Business” – June 27 / June 29

Episode 8, “A Bet Is A Bet” – July 11 / July 13

Episode 9, “Last Respects” – July 18 / July 20

Episode 10, “Tha Block Is Hot” – July 25 / July 27

Episodes 11 (“Ready Or Not”) and 12 (“Rebirth”) – Premiere dates to be announced

About The Chi

Created by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a coming-of-age story set in Chicago’s South Side. It follows a community of interconnected residents navigating life, love, danger, and dreams in one of America’s most vibrant — and vulnerable — neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Season 7 cast

Season 7 boasts a robust cast led by:

Jacob Latimore

Lynn Whitfield

Yolonda Ross

Shamon Brown Jr.

Michael V. Epps

Birgundi Baker

Luke James

Also Read | ‘American Idol’ finale on May 18: How to watch, stream, and vote

Guest stars include:

Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, and more.

Where to watch

Stream new episodes of The Chi every Friday on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, or catch them Sundays on SHOWTIME. Viewers can also try the service for free at ParamountPlus.com/TheChi.

Also Read | SNL Season 50 finale mocks Trump’s $400M jet gift from Qatar in hilarious
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThe Chi Season 7: New episodes, broadcast details and how to stream on OTT
Read Next Story