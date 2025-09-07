'The Conjuring Last Rites' BO Collection Day 2: Michael Chaves' horror film in India, mints THIS amount

'The Conjuring Last Rites' BO Collection Day 2: Michael Chaves' supernatural horror film, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’, opened in cinemas on Friday and recorded an impressive ₹18 crore net on its first day at the box office.

Advertisement

The last chapter of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’, has made a thunderous debut and attracting audience to the silver screen.

'The Conjuring Last Rites' BO Collection Day 2: According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The last chapter of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ earned around ₹17.50 crore India net on its second day for all languages.

The movie has been released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in IMAX and 2D.

The Conjuring: Last Rites had an overall 59.05% English Occupancy on Saturday in 2D, 40.22% in Hindi and 58.68% in Tamil.

'The Conjuring Last Rites' worldwide collection: Sacnilk stated that 'The Conjuring Last Rites' earned an overall ₹250 crore worldwide till Friday, including ₹34.8 crore India net and ₹125 crore in overseas.

Advertisement

The movie minted ₹20.25 crore in English, ₹6 crore in Hindi, ₹80 lakhs in Tamil and ₹25 lakhs in Telugu. It has officially become the biggest opening for a Hollywood horror film in India, breaking previous records for the genre.

About the Film: Directed by Michael Chaves, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is the ninth instalment in the Conjuring Universe and is based on the true-life case of the Smurl haunting.

The film features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for their final appearance in the series. They are joined by Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy in key roles.

With its strong opening and growing word of mouth, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ appears poised for a successful run in Indian cinemas. The film not only satisfied loyal fans of the horror series but also drew in new viewers, eager to witness the Warrens’ final case unfold on the big screen.