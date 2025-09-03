The Conjuring: Last Rites to earn $80 million globally in opening weekend? Here’s what to expect

The Conjuring: Last Rites will hit theaters on September 5. Starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, the Conjuring franchise is expected to enthrall viewers with another dose of horror and suspense. The movie is on track for a worldwide opening of over $80 million, Deadline reported.

The report stated that The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to be the biggest tentpole release in early fall till Disney’s Tron: Ares premieres on October 10. While Warner Bros.’ One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sony’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in the lead, will be out in September as well, the movies are not expected to surpass The Conjuring: Last Rites’ opening collection, barring any surprises.

The Conjuring: Last Rites box office prediction Deadline reported that Warner Bros. is eyeing a $40 million domestic opening and $80 million global figures for Conjuring: Last Rites. The figures represent a return to form for the franchise. The previous instalment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, was released in 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max. It recorded a $24.1 million opening domestically and a worldwide figure of $206 million.

In terms of US tracking, Conjuring: Last Rites seems to be ahead of Final Destination: Bloodlines ($51.6 million) and The Nun 2 ($32.6 million).

The Conjuring: Last Rites: Plot and release date The film will be shown in 3,700 theaters in Canada and the US. It will also be released in 15,500 screens in 66 other countries, including Germany, the UK, Italy, South Korea and Spain. Previews will start on Thursday, with the movie set for a theatrical release on Friday, September 5. IMAX, PLFs, Dolby, and Motion Seat ticket upcharges will be on offer.

In the Conjuring franchise, the 2018 horror film The Nun holds the record of the highest opening ($53.8 million) and the top-grossing movie ($366 million). The Conjuring Universe remains the highest-grossing horror franchise with a worldwide collection of $2.3 billion.

The Conjuring: Last Rites follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they try to solve one final case in the 1980s. The haunting then takes its toll on the couple and their daughter.

FAQs When does The Conjuring: Last Rites release? It will hit cinemas on September 5.

Which is the highest-grossing film in the Conjuring franchise? The Nun, which was released in 2018, is the top earner.