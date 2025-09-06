'The Conjuring Last Rites' Day 2 box office: Ed, Lorraine Warren's final chapter stuns India with record opening

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’, the final chapter in the story of famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, has made a thunderous debut at the Indian box office.

The American supernatural horror film opened in cinemas on Friday and recorded an impressive ₹18 crore net on its first day, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite competing against notable Indian releases like ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘The Bengal Files’, the film drew strong crowds and went on to earn an estimated gross of ₹21 crore across all languages. With this, it has officially become the biggest opening for a Hollywood horror film in India, breaking previous records for the genre.

Strong Day 2 Occupancy in Major Cities On its second day, the film maintained strong occupancy, particularly in metro cities. Morning shows saw a healthy 43.04% turnout, which rose steadily through the day. Afternoon shows reached 62.13%, and evening shows peaked at 62.88%. Data for night shows has not yet been reported, but early trends suggest continued interest.

Among the key regions, Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 80.33%, followed closely by Bengaluru at 77.67% and Kolkata at 73%. The National Capital Region (NCR) also performed well with 61.33%, while Mumbai recorded a more modest 34.67%.

Other cities such as Pune (47.33%), Ahmedabad (51.33%), and Kochi (45%) also reported solid numbers. Only Hyderabad lagged behind, with 18.5% overall occupancy.

About the Film Directed by Michael Chaves, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is the ninth instalment in the Conjuring Universe and is based on the true-life case of the Smurl haunting.

The film features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for their final appearance in the series. They are joined by Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy in key roles.

