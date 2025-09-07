‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Day 3 box office collection: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga film nears ₹45 crore mark

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’, the latest film in the popular horror franchise, has seen a noticeable dip in box office collections on its third day in Indian cinemas.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Day 3 box office collection According to early estimates, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ earned ₹9.98 crore on Sunday, bringing its total collection for the opening weekend to ₹44.98 crore.

The film opened strongly, collecting ₹17.5 crore on both Friday and Saturday. However, Sunday’s figures marked a decline of over 40 percent from the previous days.

While the film continued to draw audiences across several regions, the drop in collections on Day 3 may indicate slowing momentum as it heads into the weekdays.

Released in multiple languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — The Conjuring: Last Rites performed best in its English version. On Saturday, English brought in ₹10.25 crore, followed by Hindi with ₹6.2 crore. Sunday’s language-wise breakdown is yet to be confirmed, but the overall trend points to a reduced turnout.

Theatre occupancy region-wise Occupancy levels for the English (2D) version on Day 3 varied throughout the day. Morning shows recorded 36.39% occupancy, while afternoon shows rose to 60.95%. Data for evening and night shows was not available at the time of reporting.

Regionally, Chennai led with an impressive 77.5% occupancy, followed by Kolkata at 66% and Bengaluru at 63.5%. In contrast, Hyderabad reported the lowest turnout, with only 5% occupancy.

More about the film ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is a 2025 American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves. It is the ninth instalment in ‘The Conjuring’ Universe and serves as a sequel to ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021).

Based on the true-life Smurl haunting, the story follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, once again portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.