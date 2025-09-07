Subscribe

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Day 3 box office collection: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga film nears ₹45 crore mark

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves, is a 2025 supernatural horror film and sequel in The Conjuring Universe. Despite a strong opening, it saw a significant drop in box office collections on Day 3, earning 9.98 crore on Sunday.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published7 Sep 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren in 'The Conjuring' franchise.
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’, the latest film in the popular horror franchise, has seen a noticeable dip in box office collections on its third day in Indian cinemas.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Day 3 box office collection

According to early estimates, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ earned 9.98 crore on Sunday, bringing its total collection for the opening weekend to 44.98 crore.

The film opened strongly, collecting 17.5 crore on both Friday and Saturday. However, Sunday’s figures marked a decline of over 40 percent from the previous days.

While the film continued to draw audiences across several regions, the drop in collections on Day 3 may indicate slowing momentum as it heads into the weekdays.

Released in multiple languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — The Conjuring: Last Rites performed best in its English version. On Saturday, English brought in 10.25 crore, followed by Hindi with 6.2 crore. Sunday’s language-wise breakdown is yet to be confirmed, but the overall trend points to a reduced turnout.

Theatre occupancy region-wise

Occupancy levels for the English (2D) version on Day 3 varied throughout the day. Morning shows recorded 36.39% occupancy, while afternoon shows rose to 60.95%. Data for evening and night shows was not available at the time of reporting.

Regionally, Chennai led with an impressive 77.5% occupancy, followed by Kolkata at 66% and Bengaluru at 63.5%. In contrast, Hyderabad reported the lowest turnout, with only 5% occupancy.

More about the film

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is a 2025 American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves. It is the ninth instalment in ‘The Conjuring’ Universe and serves as a sequel to ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021).

Based on the true-life Smurl haunting, the story follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, once again portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.

Despite the drop in collections on Day 3, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ has had a solid start at the Indian box office. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can maintain its pace or face further declines during the weekdays.

 
 
