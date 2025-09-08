Subscribe

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ global box office: Michael Chaves film becomes biggest horror movie opener, mints THIS much

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' has set a new record with a $194 million global opening, surpassing previous horror film records. The film, featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren. 

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published8 Sep 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga play Ed and Lorraine Warren in 'The Conjuring' universe.
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ has officially scared up a massive win at the global box office. The latest chapter in Warner Bros. and New Line’s long-running horror franchise has debuted with an astonishing $194 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing global opening for a horror film in history.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ sets record for biggest horror movie opening

This achievement surpasses the previous record set by 2017’s ‘It’, which opened to $190 million globally. Initial projections for ‘Last Rites’ had it coming in at around $187 million, but final weekend figures pushed it past expectations.

Directed by franchise regular Michael Chaves, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ also set a new record for the biggest international opening for a horror film, collecting $110 million overseas. That number beats out 2019’s ‘It: Chapter Two’, which earned $92 million internationally.

In the United States and Canada, the film brought in $84 million, placing it as the third-biggest domestic horror debut—behind It ($123 million) and ‘It: Chapter Two’ ($91 million), both of which are also Warner Bros. titles.

With a production budget of $55 million, ‘Last Rites’ is already a commercial success. It also marks a continued turnaround for Warner Bros., which had recently faced a string of underperforming films including ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, ‘Mickey 17’, and ‘The Alto Knights’.

The studio has now achieved an impressive feat: seven consecutive films opening to over $40 million. These include ‘A Minecraft Movie’, ‘Sinners’, ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’, ‘F1: The Movie’ (distributed for Apple), ‘Superman’, and ‘Weapons’.

More about ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ brings back familiar faces Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren—paranormal investigators at the heart of the franchise. This time, they are trying to expel a demon haunting a family home, continuing the series’ blend of supernatural horror and character-driven storytelling.

Created by James Wan, The Conjuring Universe now includes multiple sequels and spin-offs, such as ‘The Nun’ and ‘Annabelle’, and holds the title of highest-grossing horror franchise of all time, with more than $2.3 billion in total earnings.

While superhero fatigue and franchise burnout have dominated recent film discourse, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ proves that audiences still show up for well-crafted horror.

 
 
