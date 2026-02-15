‘The Conjuring: Last Rites' OTT Release: Where and when to watch the franchise finale

The long-awaited digital debut of The Conjuring: Last Rites has finally arrived in India, giving horror fans a chance to revisit the Warrens’ final supernatural investigation from the comfort of their homes.

The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT release The film, positioned as the concluding chapter of one of Hollywood’s most successful horror universes, officially premiered on Indian OTT platforms this February, marking the end of an era for the globally popular franchise.

After completing a successful theatrical run worldwide in 2025, The Conjuring: Last Rites made its India OTT debut on February 13, 2026, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar, where it is available to subscribers without additional rental charges. The film can be watched in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, expanding its reach among Indian audiences.

The digital release comes nearly five months after the film’s cinema release in September 2025, a window that reflects the industry’s evolving theatrical-to-streaming strategy for major studio titles.

More about the film Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites reunites Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren — characters that have anchored the franchise since the original The Conjuring released in 2013. The film is widely regarded as the final instalment in the main Conjuring storyline and the ninth entry in the broader Conjuring Universe, which includes spin-offs such as Annabelle and The Nun.

The story draws inspiration from the infamous Smurl haunting case in Pennsylvania, blending supernatural horror with emotional stakes as the Warrens confront what is portrayed as their most dangerous investigation yet.

Industry analysts note that the franchise has maintained strong audience interest for over a decade due to its mix of faith-based themes, psychological tension and grounded storytelling rooted in alleged real events.

The OTT launch follows a commercially successful theatrical run. Reports indicate that the film performed strongly worldwide and also generated notable earnings in India during its cinema release, highlighting the franchise’s consistent popularity among Indian horror viewers.

Its theatrical performance helped build anticipation for the streaming debut, especially among viewers who prefer watching horror films at home — a trend that has grown significantly since the pandemic era reshaped viewing habits.