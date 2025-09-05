‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Twitter review: Fans call it a ‘Terrifying farewell’ to the Warrens

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Twitter review: The terrifying saga of Ed and Lorraine Warren has reached its conclusion with The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth and final instalment of the Conjuring universe. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the horror film hit theatres this week, and fans have already taken to social media to share their reactions.

Advertisement

The movie, which concludes one of the most popular modern horror franchises, has garnered a mix of praise and criticism. While many viewers called it a “chilling yet emotional send-off,” others felt it didn’t quite match the spine-chilling aura of earlier films like The Conjuring 2 or The Nun.

Fans Praise Wilson and Farmiga’s Performances On X (formerly Twitter), fans lauded the performances of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have been the faces of the franchise since the first film was released in 2013.

One user wrote, “#TheConjuringLastRites is a terrifying final chapter of Ed and Lorraine Warren’s big screen journey. The scares are freakingly good, the dynamic between Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga is top-tier as always, and Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren is a revelation. The perfect swan song for Ed & Lorraine!”

Advertisement

Another added, “#ConjuringTheLastRites is the most emotional entry in the series and the jump scares were crazy.”

Advertisement

A third user called it a “fitting and beautiful conclusion,” praising its balance of horror and emotion: “A thrilling and terrifying look at the case that led the Warrens to hang up their crucifixes. It made me so sad to say goodbye.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mixed Reactions To The Script And Pacing While many horror fans enjoyed the film’s climax and emotional core, some pointed out issues with its pacing and storytelling.

Also Read | Comedian Matt Rife purchases real-life Conjuring occult museum with the Annabelle doll

One viewer said, “The Conjuring: Last Rites had me all over the place. Pacing issues took me out of it at times, but the climax delivered some effective chills. In the end, it’s the characters that shine and make it a worthy final entry.”

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Conjuring: Last Rites gave me chills and closure—scares that landed, emotions that stayed. A spooky, satisfying farewell to the Warrens.”

Some Fans Disappointed With The Finale Not everyone was impressed with the final chapter. A section of the audience felt it lacked the haunting atmosphere that made earlier films in the series such hits.

Advertisement

One user noted, “It didn’t carry the same spine-chilling aura as The Conjuring 2, Annabelle, or The Nun. The first half was a slow burn, but the second half picked up with gripping moments. The Axe Man and Father Gordon showdown was the highlight. Overall, a decent farewell to the franchise.”

Advertisement

Another fan was more critical, “Strictly an average flick. As a great fan of the series, The Final Rites didn’t live up to the standard.”

The End Of An Era In Horror Cinema With The Conjuring: Last Rites, the franchise that began over a decade ago has come to a close. While reactions are divided, fans agree that Wilson and Farmiga’s portrayal of the Warrens will remain iconic in horror cinema.

Advertisement