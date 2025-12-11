The Devil social media review: Actor Darshan's first release after arrest receives huge response

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep's film, The Devil, released on Thursday. It marks his first film release since his arrest in the Renukaswamy murder case. The film saw a grand opening as fans gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Several videos and pictures of fans celebrating the release of The Devil have emerged online.

The Devil's social media review While fans have already declared it a “blockbuster” in their social media reviews, many hailed Darshan's performance in the film.

Advertisement

Among them, a user took to X and wrote, “Done with 1st half. Best interval and good comedy scenes directly ROD to media and politicians. Seated for 2nd half (1st half iddange 2nd half idre easy blockbuster in cards) Advance congratulations anna @dasadarshan bb guarantee.”

Another user called The Devil a well-draft film and wrote on X, “#TheDevil Review an engaging political drama with solid mass appeal! A few redundant moments, but overall a well-crafted commercial entertainer worth experiencing on the big screen.”

“For me, in Darshan’s filmography Yajamaana was the last solid commercial banger with real repeat value till date. It still outperforms everything that came after in terms of pure entertainment. #TheDevil,” added yet another user, comparing Darshan's previous hit.

"Wow, what a screenplay by Prakash, confusing and justifying rollercoaster till now. Neutral audience who says "we miss old Darshan" can witness in Krishna. Can't wait for second half (sic)," one user praised Darshan and the filmmaker.

Similarly, someone else said, “@dasadarshan as Krishna outperform very well, loved that characterisation. Was in tears looking at the potential actor in him. Only in few days of call sheet this man pulled out his character very well. Looking forward in future that directors utilise him to fullest #devil (sic).”

The Devil: Makers, cast The Devil is directed by Prakash. It also stars Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre.

Advertisement

The film is produced under Sri Jaimatha Combines and Vaishno Studios.

While the film music is helmed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the cinematography was done by Sudhakar S. Raj.

The Devil was scheduled to release on Friday. However, the makers preponed the release owing to high demand.

Darshan's appeal to fans from jail Ahead of the film's release, Darshan issued a statement to fans from prison. Through his wife, he urged his fans to ensure the success of the film.

Also Read | Actor Darshan seeks support from fan as The Devil releases amid murder case

He said, "This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji. She has been updating me every single time about each one of you - your love, your concern, your tireless support, your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment (sic).”

Advertisement

Also Read | Actor Darshan arrested in Renukaswamy murder case after SC cancels his bail