‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ begins production: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt return in high-fashion sequel

Fashion’s most formidable boss is back.

Advertisement

Production has officially begun on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 cultural phenomenon. While plot specifics remain under wraps, it’s been confirmed that Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all expected to reprise their original roles.

Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh has also joined the cast, taking on the role of Miranda Priestly’s elusive husband — a character only briefly referenced in the original but never shown on screen.

The news was shared with the caption, “The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production (sic).”

Advertisement

More About ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ The original film followed aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway), whose life was turned upside down after becoming assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep), the icy editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. A blend of biting humour, unforgettable fashion, and career ambition, the film earned over $326 million globally and cemented itself as a modern classic.

Meryl Streep’s performance even earned her an Oscar nomination.

In the sequel, Miranda still rules the Runway offices — but the world around her has changed. With print media in decline, the magazine is now financially dependent on an ad-driven luxury fashion conglomerate headed by Blunt’s character, once an underestimated assistant, now a formidable power player.

Also Read | Emily Blunt shares update on The Devil Wears Prada sequel

Tucci is also set to return as Nigel Kipling, the ever-witty and impeccably dressed art director beloved by fans.

Advertisement