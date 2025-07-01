Subscribe

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ begins production: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt return in high-fashion sequel

Production has begun on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', reuniting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The sequel will most likely explore changing dynamics in the fashion industry. Kenneth Branagh has also joined the cast as Miranda's husband.

Published1 Jul 2025, 02:32 AM IST
Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in production.
Fashion’s most formidable boss is back.

Production has officially begun on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 cultural phenomenon. While plot specifics remain under wraps, it’s been confirmed that Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all expected to reprise their original roles.

Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh has also joined the cast, taking on the role of Miranda Priestly’s elusive husband — a character only briefly referenced in the original but never shown on screen.

The news was shared with the caption, “The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production (sic).”

More About ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

The original film followed aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway), whose life was turned upside down after becoming assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep), the icy editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. A blend of biting humour, unforgettable fashion, and career ambition, the film earned over $326 million globally and cemented itself as a modern classic.

Meryl Streep’s performance even earned her an Oscar nomination.

In the sequel, Miranda still rules the Runway offices — but the world around her has changed. With print media in decline, the magazine is now financially dependent on an ad-driven luxury fashion conglomerate headed by Blunt’s character, once an underestimated assistant, now a formidable power player.

Tucci is also set to return as Nigel Kipling, the ever-witty and impeccably dressed art director beloved by fans.

With fresh dynamics and the promise of high fashion and sharper-than-ever dialogue, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ looks poised to be another iconic chapter in Miranda’s reign.

 
