The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sequel opens strong in India, races to $50.5 million globally

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened to a steady response at the Indian box office on its first day, collecting an estimated ₹2.72 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film was screened across 1,315 shows nationwide, reflecting a moderate but wide release footprint.

The gross collection in India stands at ₹3.21 crore, while the final Day 1 figures are yet to be officially consolidated. While the opening numbers are not explosive, they indicate a stable start for a Hollywood sequel in the Indian market, particularly in the urban multiplex circuit where the franchise enjoys recall value.

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Global box office: Strong early momentum

Globally, the sequel has made an impressive start. According to Disney, the film earned $10 million in Thursday night previews in the United States, pointing to strong audience interest ahead of the weekend.

Overall, the film’s global collections have already reached $50.5 million, driven by early rollouts in multiple international territories. The opening weekend forecast currently stands at approximately $180 million worldwide, with overseas markets expected to contribute around $100 million.

Overseas performance: Strong in Europe, Latin America and Asia

The film, backed by 20th Century Studios, debuted across 35 international markets initially, including key regions such as Germany, Spain, Australia, China, Brazil and Mexico. With further expansion, the total number of markets has reached 45 so far.

The first two days of overseas business have generated $40.5 million, underlining strong traction across global territories.

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Several markets have recorded standout performances, with the sequel emerging as the highest opening day release of 2026 in countries such as Brazil, Italy, Korea and Australia. It also posted top openings in Belgium, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece, Ukraine, New Zealand, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The film secured the No. 1 position or top non-local film status in most territories, with the exception of a few markets including the Netherlands, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Territory-wise breakdown

Early estimates suggest the following earnings from key regions: Italy: $5.9 million

Brazil: $3.2 million

Germany: $3.1 million

Mexico: $3 million

Australia: $2.7 million

France: $2.7 million

China: $2.4 million

Korea: $1.5 million

Argentina: $1 million

Spain: $1 million

Other markets combined: $14 million These figures indicate a well-distributed global performance, rather than reliance on a single dominant market.

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Audience response and release scale The film has also received a positive early audience reception. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds an 88% audience score, an improvement over the original film’s 76%.

Produced by Wendy Finerman, the sequel has been released on a large scale in North America, playing in 4,150 theatres. This includes premium formats such as 1,000 Premium Large Format screens, over 200 DBOX/Motion screens, and more than 100 ScreenX screens, enhancing its box office potential.

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Opening weekend outlook With the film set to expand further across overseas markets this weekend, industry projections remain optimistic. A $180 million global opening appears within reach, provided the current momentum sustains through the weekend.

In China, the film is tracking at around $2.5 million for Friday, after collecting $2.4 million on Thursday, suggesting consistent performance in one of the key international markets, reported Deadline.

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Comparison with the original film The first instalment, The Devil Wears Prada, had opened with $9.4 million on Friday in the US, going on to earn $27.5 million over its opening weekend. It eventually closed with $124.7 million domestically and $326.5 million worldwide.

Against that benchmark, the sequel’s early global numbers indicate a significantly stronger start, though its long-term performance will depend on sustained audience turnout and word-of-mouth in the coming weeks.