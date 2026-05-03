The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Meryl Streep sequel earns ₹9.5 cr in India amid $180M prediction

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's much-awaited sequel is on track towards its $180 million opening weekend record, reported Deadline. The film minted ₹4 crore net in India on day 2 across 1,611 shows with 37% occupancy. The total net earnings of the film domestically is at ₹9.50 crore.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 According to Sacnilk, on day 2, The Devil Wears Prada 2 witnessed a growth of about 5.3% from its previous day. The film was released in India alongside other countries on 1 May, raking in ₹ 3.80 crore. The film also benefitted from paid preview shows which added ₹ 1.70 crore, bringing total India opening collection to ₹5.50 crore. For now, the total India gross collections is at ₹11.37 crore.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has grossed $114.6 million worldwide till yesterday, as per Deadline. The film is racking toward a $180 million global opening weekend, out of which $82.1 million comes from 51 international markets. Reportedly, North America has alone contributed $32.5M, including previews.

Overseas has reportedly added $27.5 million on Friday, boosted by footfall in theatres across Europe and Latin America. Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is currently at the No. 1 spot in most markets, except a few like the Netherlands, South Africa, Bolivia, and Ecuador. In Japan, The Devil Wears Prada 2 recorded the highest MPA opening day of 2026, while India delivered the second-highest opening day this year. The film has also recorded the biggest opening day of the year in multiple markets such as Brazil, Italy, Korea, Australia, and several more in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

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Italy leads offshore business with $9.7 million and 78% market share, marking it the fifth-biggest opening ever in the country. While Brazil has delivered $6.6 million (72% share), Mexico recorded $6.3 million. It is followed by Germany at $4.9 million (50% share), and China at $4.9 million with a 62% hold. France stands at $4.6 million, while the UK opened to $4 million with a 57% share. Australia reportedly grossed $4.5 million. Korea reported $2.8 million, and Spain witnessed $2.5 million. Other key contributing markets like Poland and Turkey have also recorded top opening days for the year for the film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs Michael Lionsgate’s Michael continues its strong global run. The musical biopic, which was released a week before The Devil Wears Prada 2. Starring Jaafar Jackson, the film has already crossed $300 million worldwide, beating Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis. It is now the second-highest-grossing film in its genre. By the end of this weekend, Michael is likely to reach $413.3 million globally, including $232.5 million from international markets and $180.8 million from North America.

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Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2, also starring Emily Blunt, is competing with Project Hail Mary at the box office.

The film opened to mixed reactions from the critics.