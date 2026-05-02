The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Day 2: Meryl Streep sequel overtakes ‘Michael’ with huge $32.5m opening day

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has made a commanding debut at the North American box office, comfortably overtaking last weekend’s chart-topper Michael and signalling one of the strongest openings of the year for a female-led sequel.
The fashion drama sequel, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, collected $32.5 million on Friday alone from 4,150 theatres across North America, including preview earnings, according to early studio estimates. Industry projections now place its opening weekend earnings between $75 million and $80 million, although some trade analysts believe the film could climb closer to $90 million by Sunday if momentum continues.
The opening marks a dramatic leap from the original The Devil Wears Prada, which debuted with $27.5 million domestically in June 2006 before going on to collect $125 million in North America during its theatrical run. Adjusted for inflation, the original’s domestic lifetime total stands at around $204 million, making the sequel’s early performance especially significant.
Released exactly two decades after the original became a cultural phenomenon, the sequel has tapped into nostalgia while attracting a new generation of viewers. The film has reportedly been driven by strong turnout from female audiences and older moviegoers who embraced the first instalment.
The sequel had already generated major pre-release buzz after collecting $10 million in Thursday preview screenings, placing it among the strongest preview launches for a non-superhero studio release this year. Positive early audience reactions, including strong CinemaScore polling and healthy critical reception, have further boosted expectations.
The film’s international rollout has also contributed to its impressive start. Reports indicate The Devil Wears Prada 2 had already crossed $50 million globally by Friday, with some projections suggesting a worldwide opening that could approach $175 million to $190 million by the end of the weekend.
In India, the film has also posted a solid opening, collecting ₹6.75 crore nett including paid previews, performing strongly in key urban centres.
The film’s strong launch comes at the expense of Michael, Lionsgate’s musical biopic based on Michael Jackson. After topping the domestic charts last weekend, Michael dropped to second place on Friday with $14.4 million. The film is expected to add approximately $51 million over the weekend, representing a 48 per cent decline from its previous frame.
By Sunday, Michael is projected to push its domestic total to $180 million, which remains a strong result for the biographical drama. However, the contrast between the two releases is clear: while Michael is showing the typical second-week drop of a front-loaded blockbuster, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has arrived with fresh energy and broader weekend momentum.
The comparison is particularly striking given that The Devil Wears Prada 2 earned more than double Michael’s Friday takings. Its projected $75–80 million opening would also significantly outpace Michael’s second-weekend haul, confirming the sequel as the new dominant force at the box office.
Directed by returning filmmaker David Frankel, the sequel reunites much of the original cast while introducing a new chapter in the high-stakes fashion world of Miranda Priestly.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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