The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast guide: Meet the original icons and the new ensemble joining the sequel

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 has taken shape, with original stars returning alongside a new line-up of actors joining the sequel.

Meet the cast and characters of The Devil Wears Prada 2 The follow-up to The Devil Wears Prada will see four central cast members reprise their roles, continuing the story set in the high-pressure world of fashion publishing. Alongside them, several new actors have been confirmed, signalling an expanded narrative and fresh character arcs.

1. Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly Meryl Streep reprises Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2 with the same icy composure and razor‑sharp authority that defined her in the original, yet the film subtly reveals new layers of vulnerability beneath her imperious exterior. Now facing a rapidly shifting media landscape and evolving expectations of power, Miranda must decide what kind of legacy she wants to leave, balancing her ruthless professionalism with rare, understated moments of humanity that give her character unexpected depth.

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2. Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs as a more assured, self‑possessed woman who has carved out her own identity beyond Runway, yet still carries the mark of her time at Miranda’s side. The sequel finds her navigating the tension between her ideals and the compromises that come with ambition, using the sharp instincts she honed under Miranda’s tutelage while slowly reevaluating what she truly values in her career and personal life.

3. Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton Emily Blunt brings back Emily Charlton with the same acerbic wit and brittle energy that made her so memorable, but now she wrestles with the pressures of holding onto relevance in a field that constantly renews itself. Emily’s journey in the sequel highlights her insecurity masked by sarcasm, revealing a character who is both fiercely loyal to the world of fashion and painfully aware of how fragile her position within it can be.

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The sequel is expected to revisit her career trajectory and how she is now a senior executive at Dior.

4. Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling Stanley Tucci returns as Nigel Kipling in The Devil Wears Prada 2 as the sharp, stylish soul of Runway, bringing the same wit and elegance that made him a fan favorite in the original film. The sequel shows Nigel older, a little more world-weary, but still deeply committed to fashion and to the magazine’s legacy, which gives his character extra depth this time around.

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5. Simone Ashley as Amari Mari Bridgerton star Simone Ashley steps into the fashion world as Amari Mari, Miranda Priestly's current first assistant at Runway magazine. The 29-year-old British actress completed her filming on 17 October 2025. Ashley's character occupies the same high-pressure position once held by Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton in the original film. Meryl Streep praised Ashley's performance, describing her as being like a Miranda-in-training.

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6. Justin Theroux as Benji Barnes Justin Theroux delivers what critics are calling a standout performance as Benji Barnes, a billionaire tech mogul now dating Emily Charlton. Theroux himself described the character as being forward-leaning, rich and stupid in an interview with Variety, adding that playing the role was a blast. Various people have praised Theroux's strange vocal mannerisms, unusual hair, and off-the-cuff stupidity, which fuel some of the film's funniest moments. The 54-year-old actor reunites with Emily Blunt, his co-star from The Girl on the Train.

7. Kenneth Branagh as Stuart Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Stuart, Miranda Priestly's husband and a musician who plays violin and composes music. The character represents a departure from Miranda's first husband, who was filing for divorce in the original film. Branagh described Stuart as an artist who has overcome personal demons with Miranda's help.

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8. Lucy Liu as Sasha Barnes Lucy Liu portrays Sasha Barnes, the ex-wife of Justin Theroux's Benji Barnes and a reclusive tycoon. Director David Frankel described her as a woman who's been through some highs and surprising lows, at least in her relationships. Andy Sachs is tasked with securing an interview with the elusive businesswoman.

9. BJ Novak as Jay Ravitz

The Office star BJ Novak plays Jay Ravitz, the son of Irv Ravitz, who owns Runway's parent company. Novak described his character as someone who wears expensive synthetic activewear, which told him a lot about the role. He sees himself as someone on the move and likes to be comfortable. Jay represents the worst possible scenario for Runway, as he's fashion-illiterate and makes football analogies. His brash, bro-like personality clashes with Miranda's refined polish.

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10. Patrick Brammall as Peter

Australian actor Patrick Brammall plays Peter, a down-to-earth apartment contractor who becomes Andy Sachs' potential new love interest. Brammall was able to use his natural Australian accent for the role. He described Peter as savvy, someone who came from a humbler background in Australia and worked his way into his current position. The character is smart with a strong work ethic and understands the value of compromise.

11. Pauline Chalamet

Pauline Chalamet joins the ensemble cast in The Devil Wears Prada 2, though specific details about her character remain limited. She was announced as part of the new additions in July 2025 when filming began in Manhattan. The actress, sister of Timothée Chalamet, is part of the film's expanded Runway magazine universe. Her role adds to the film's broader ensemble, which includes numerous celebrity cameos and new characters navigating the changing media landscape.

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