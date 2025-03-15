The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite strong competition from Vicky Kaushal's box office dominating historic drama Chhaava, the John Abraham starrer movie The Diplomat made a decent opening on Friday, March 14.

Catapulted by the Holi festival, The Diplomat's opening-day earnings show that it has become a solid second choice for cinephiles after Chhaava, which had minted ₹7.25 Crore on the fifth Friday of release (March 14).

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, John's high-octane, action-packed patriotic drama minted ₹4 crore on its opening day on Friday.

The movie's box office collection is expected to grow substantially over the weekend.

The Shivam Nair directorial reportedly earned an estimated ₹2 - 2.5 crore in pre-release ticket sales.

Also Read | Rekhachithram movie uses AI to create young Mammootty

The Diplomat: Occupancy On March 14, The Diplomat recorded an overall footfall of 20.45 per cent, according to Sacnilk.

In the morning shows, occupancy was 7.31 per cent, rising to 19.42 per cent in the afternoon.

The percentage further improved by the evening, as the show witnessed an occupancy rate of 28.50 per cent. It went slightly down in the night shows, with 26.56 per cent occupancy.

Chennai had the maximum occupancy, 75.33 per cent. Bhopal had the second-best occupancy at 29.50 per cent, and Kolkata, with 29 per cent, followed closely behind.

About The Diplomat movie The Diplomat, in which Abraham plays a diplomat on a high-stakes rescue mission, is inspired by real events. The series also stars actress Sadia Khateeb as Uzma, the Indian woman his character is trying to bring back from Pakistan.

John Abraham has described the film as an "emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller" rather than just another patriotic drama.