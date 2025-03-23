The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 10: John Abraham’s movie sees slowdown in earnings, but surpasses Snow White

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 10: Starring John Abraham, The Diplomat movie opened with decent numbers at the Box Office and maintained a steady pace in the first three days. But as days began to pass by, the action thriller struggled to stay afloat.

The Diplomat, however, has taken over the much anticipated Hollywood film, Snow White, which released on Friday, March 21.

Following a ten-day theatrical run, The Diplomat movie is expected to bring ₹24.52 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 10 The Diplomat has been on a rocky curve after its release on the Holi weekend. On the second Sunday, the movie minted ₹1.62 crore, as of 6: 13 pm. If the same momentum continues, the earnings might match the previous days figure, which totalled to ₹2.5 crore.

Nonetheless, the movie may still fall short of its first weekend's earnings. On the first Saturday (Day 2), the movie minted ₹4.65 crore, which remained same on Day 3, the first Sunday.

'The Diplomat' vs 'Snow White' On Friday, March 21, the highly anticipated Hollywood drama Snow White was released in theatres. Starring Gal Gadot, the fantasy film earned only Rs. 65 lakh on its opening day and Rs. 1.06 crore on Day 2. Given these figures, it's evident that after Chhaava, The Diplomat has emerged as the second-best choice for moviegoers.

The Diplomat worldwide earnings Till date, The Diplomat has earned ₹4.20 crore internationally, reported Sacnilk.

The Diplomat surpasses John Abraham's previous movie Despite the feeble earnings of The Diplomat, the movie surpassed John Abraham's previous release, Vedaa.

The Diplomat movie minted ₹24.52 crore India net, after 10 days of its theatrical run. Meanwhile, Vedaa made ₹22.54 crore during its theatrical run.

John Abraham's take on The Diplomat John Abraham, during an interview, expressed happiness over how The Diplomat performed well, contrary to how people had zero expectations from it.

“In the case of The Diplomat, we have proved the studio wrong, the OTTs wrong, and everyone wrong. The best thing about The Diplomat...is expectations of everyone were zero. So, from zero, when you don't go to a two-three, but you go straight to a 10, people are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy'. I've people coming and telling me, 'Does this studio know that they have got the best film in the last 10 years under their belt?'. That's a victory for me,” said John Abraham.

