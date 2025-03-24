The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 11: John Abraham’s film earnings decrease on Monday amid IPL 2025

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 11: John Abraham's action-packed drama The Diplomat's earning dropped on the 11th day at the box office amid the Indian Premier League kicked off from Saturday onwards.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, John Abraham's movie The Diplomat managed to earn an estimated amount of ₹42 lakhs on the 11th day at the box office until 6 pm on Monday.

The Diplomat had an overall 6.34 percent Hindi Occupancy on Monday. With this, The Diplomat's overall India net estimated earning stood at ₹26.01 crore. However, these numbers are subject to change as these are the live data being updated on the portal. The final figures will be up on the portal post night shows.

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 11: As per industry tracker sacnilk, The Diplomat has made a business of ₹2.75 crore on its 10th day, i.e Sunday. It is slightly better than the previous day's earnings as the film earned ₹2.5 crore on March 22.

The Diplomat worldwide box office collection: On March 23, The Diplomat has earned ₹25.65 crore in India (net collection). Its worldwide collection stands at ₹35 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹4.40 crore, as of its second Monday. Its India gross collection is ₹30.6 crore as of March 23.

'The Diplomat' vs 'Snow White' On Friday, March 21, the highly anticipated Hollywood drama Snow White was released in theatres. Starring Gal Gadot, the fantasy film earned only Rs. 65 lakh on its opening day and Rs. 1.06 crore on Day 2. Given these figures, it's evident that after 'The Diplomat', The Diplomat has emerged as the second-best choice for moviegoers.

The Diplomat surpasses John Abraham's previous movie Despite the feeble earnings of The Diplomat, the movie surpassed John Abraham's previous release, Vedaa.

The Diplomat recovers its budget: As per a report by FilmiBeat, The Diplomat was made with a budget of ₹20 crore. Till date, the movie has collected ₹35 crore, which effectively means it has recovered the invested amount.