The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 2: Real life incidents, a diplomat entangled in a mysterious case - John Abraham starrer movie The Diplomat, has almost all the elements of intrigue, but still failed to make a mark at the Box Office.

The Diplomat movie opened with weak Box Office numbers on March 14, Holi. Although the movie began with a decent start, The Diplomat's earnings dipped a little on Saturday, March 15.

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 2 The John Abraham starrer movie minted ₹3.44 crore on Saturday, March 15 (Day 2), as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Although the numbers are decent, it is very low as compared to the earnings of recent releases like Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

In fact, The Diplomat's Box Office earnings on Day 1 were higher than that of Day 2. On the opening day, the John Abraham starrer had minted ₹4 crore, which is 14 per cent higher as compared to Day 2's collection.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, despite being in theaters for weeks, made a better collection at the Box Office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava earned Rs. 7.25 Crore on its fifth Friday, highlighting its ongoing popularity.

The Diplomat occupancy The slump in Diplomat's collection also reflected in the footfalls.

Breaking down the footfall, the morning shows witnessed a modest 7.08 percent attendance, while the afternoon shows saw a significant spike to 18.52 percent. The evening shows peaked at 22. 46 percent.

The Diplomat movie Directed by ‘Naam Shabana’ movie's director, Shivam Nair, The Diplomat stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the leading roles. It is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, who was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey-trapped by a Pakistani man. She revealed that she was forced to marry at gunpoint and was abused after visiting him in Pakistan.