The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham’s movie hits Monday slump, earnings fall massively

John Abraham's film The Diplomat faced a major decline in box office earnings on its fourth day, achieving less than half of its previous daily earnings. It has grossed 14.80 crore in four days, as reported by Sacnilk.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated18 Mar 2025, 07:24 AM IST
The Diplomat review: Directed by Shivam Nair, John Abraham’s ’The Diplomat’ opened in theatres on March 14.(Screengrab @trailer ~ YouTube)

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham's patriotic movie hit the inevitable Monday slump, leading to a massive fall in its earnings on the fourth day of its release.

The movie is in direct competition with last month's release – Chhaava, which continues to rule the box office even after 32 days in theatres. 

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Diplomat earned 14.80 crore within four days of its release.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 4

On Monday, Day 4, The Diplomat saw a massive fall at the box office, earning only 1.50 crore.

The movie could not even earn 50 per cent of what it earned in the previous days. The Diplomat had an opening day collection of 4 crore, followed by 4.65 crore on its second and third day.

The Diplomat: Occupancy

The Diplomat had an overall 8.35 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Monday, according to Sacnilk report.

Its morning shows witnessed a modest 4.97 per cent attendance, while the afternoon shows saw 8.94 per cent attendance. The evening shows were 8.14 per cent, while the night show peaked at 11.34 per cent.

The Diplomat: Cast

The Diplomat stars John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and Revathi in the leading roles.

The Diplomat: Plot

Directed by Shivam Nair, the action thriller traces the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, who was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey-trapped by a Pakistani man.

She revealed that she was forced to marry at gunpoint and was abused after visiting him in Pakistan. John Abraham, who rescues Ahmad, plays the role of diplomat in the movie.

According to a Hindustan Times review, The Diplomat was dragged “unnecessarily” by the protagonist's “traumatic backstory.”

“What’s with filmmakers obsessed with giving their protagonist a traumatic backstory? John’s character here is constantly reminded of something terrible in his past- but it doesn’t help. What it does is add layers to a story which was completely alright without it. Another burden is giving John’s character a family. It drags the film unnecessarily,” the review read.

First Published:18 Mar 2025, 07:24 AM IST
