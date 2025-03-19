The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 5: John Abraham's patriotic movie slowed down at the box office on Tuesday, Day 5, following the massive fall in earnings on the fourth day of its release.

The movie competes directly with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which continues to rule the box office even after 33 days in theatres.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Diplomat earned ₹16.20 crore within five days of its release.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 5 The Diplomat's earnings could not recover from the Monday dip of nearly 68 per cent. According to Sacnilk, on Tuesday, Day 5, the John Abraham starrer earned ₹1.40 crore.

The Diplomat had a decent opening weekend collection; it minted ₹4 crore on its opening day and ₹4.65 crore on its second and third days.

The Diplomat: Occupancy The Diplomat had an overall 8.46 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk report.

Its morning shows witnessed a modest 4.63 per cent attendance, while the afternoon shows saw 8.26 per cent attendance. The evening shows were 8.78 per cent, while the night show peaked at 12.18 per cent.

The Diplomat: Cast The Diplomat stars John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and Revathi in the leading roles.

The Diplomat: Plot Directed by Shivam Nair, the action thriller traces the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, who was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey-trapped by a Pakistani man.

She revealed that she was forced to marry at gunpoint and was abused after visiting him in Pakistan. John Abraham, who rescues Ahmad, plays the role of diplomat in the movie.

According to a Hindustan Times review, The Diplomat was dragged “unnecessarily” by the protagonist's “traumatic backstory.”

Working in The Diplomat an ‘inspiring journey’ Actor Sadia Khateeb told news agency ANI that working in Shivam Nair's The Diplomat was “an inspiring journey”.

“As an actor, it was challenging for me but at the same place. It was a big opportunity for me, and I was very happy to get it in the early stage of my career,” she said.