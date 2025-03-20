The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 7: John Abraham film surpasses actor’s Vedaa movie; will it earn ₹20 crore?

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 7: The John Abraham starrer action thriller has been struggling to stay afloat after a decent opening at the Box Office. It, however, has taken over Vedaa, Abraham's previous release.

The Diplomat released at a time when Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has been roaring at the Box Office. Despite being in the cinemas for over a month, the historic drama managed to earn ₹2.65 crore on its fifth Wednesday. Although The Diplomat has been trailing behind Chhaava, it is doing significantly as compared to John’s previous release Vedaa.

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 7 The Diplomat earned a total of ₹18.3 crore India net, after its seven-day-run in the theatres, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. On the other hand, Vedaa made ₹22.54 crore during its theatrical run.

On Thursday (Day 7), the movie managed to earn only ₹63 lakhs, which is significantly less than the previous days' earnings when the movie minted ₹1- ₹1.45 crore on an average.

It remains to be seen if The Diplomat would reach the ₹20 crore mark over the weekend.

The Diplomat to face more competition? The Diplomat has a little over 10 days to recover from its slumber. After the release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar on March 30, the John Abraham starrer's earnings might decline further.

The Diplomat movie Directed by Lakshman Utekar, The Diplomat tells the gripping story of an Indian Muslim woman who is deceived into crossing the border and is forced to marry a Pakistani man.