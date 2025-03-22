The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 8: John Abraham's latest patriotic movie crossed the ₹20 crore mark on Friday, the beginning of its second week in theatres.

The Diplomat is up against Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which has not had a dull day at the box office in 36 days of running.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 8 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie, based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, managed to earn ₹20.56 crore in eight days after its release.

Despite a dip in earnings after the opening weekend, the movie has maintained a steady roll of nearly ₹1.4 crore daily. Sacnilk data showed that on Friday, Day 8, The Diplomat minted ₹1.41 crore.

The movie is likely to regain some momentum during the weekend.

The Diplomat: Plot Directed by Shivam Nair, the action thriller traces the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, who was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey-trapped by a Pakistani man.

She revealed that she was forced to marry at gunpoint and was abused after visiting him in Pakistan. John Abraham, who rescues Ahmad, plays the role of diplomat in the movie.

The Diplomat OTT release John Abraham recently revealed in an interview that The Diplomat movie faced rejections from several OTT platforms.

“The loss of faith happens from the studio. When a studio sees a film, it goes and does a round of OTTs because a studio may want to mitigate the risk by sending it to an OTT channel,” said John Abraham.

He added that some OTT channels refused The Diplomat because they didn’t find it great. “They didn’t find it good...They rejected the film; they threw it out.”