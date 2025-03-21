The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 8: John Abraham movie earnings plummet on Friday; will it release on OTT?

  The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 8: John Abraham's action thriller has been struggling to perform well at the Box Office. Here's how much it earned on Friday

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published21 Mar 2025, 08:54 PM IST
The Diplomat review: Directed by Shivam Nair, John Abraham’s ’The Diplomat’ opened in theatres on March 14.(Screengrab @trailer ~ YouTube)

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 8: Despite a decent opening at the Box Office, the John Abraham action thriller's earnings dropped sharply on Friday, March 21.

Recently, in an interview, John Abraham stated that The Diplomat performed better, as compared to how everyone had zero expectations from it, with OTTs rejecting it.

The Diplomat is expected to bring a total of 19.95 crore as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 8

John Abraham's action thriller managed to earn only 80 lakhs on Friday, Day 8. The figure is significantly less as compared to The Diplomat's earnings on previous days.

On Day 1, the John Abraham starrer movie had minted 4 crore, which grew over the next few days to bring the movie's total collection in the first week to 19.15 crore.

The reduced earnings also reflected in the footfalls. The Diplomat had an overall 9.11 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday, March 21.

The Diplomat takes over Vedaa

Although The Diplomat's earnings have reduced during its run in the theatres, the movie surpassed John Abraham's previous release Vedaa.

The Diplomat movie earned a total of 19.15 crore India net, after its seven-day-run in the theatres, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. On the other hand, Vedaa made 22.54 crore during its theatrical run.

The Diplomat OTT release

John Abraham recently revealed in an interview that The Diplomat movie faced rejections from several OTT platforms.

“The loss of faith happens from the studio. When a studio sees a film, it goes and does a round of OTTs because a studio may want to mitigate the risk by sending it to an OTT channel. Some OTT channels have refused The Diplomat because they didn’t find it great. They didn’t find it good...They rejected the film; they threw it out,” said John Abraham.

He however added that the movie did well, despite people having zero expectations from it.

The Diplomat movie

Directed by Lakshman Utekar, The Diplomat movie is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, portrayed by Sadia Khateeb. Ahmad is allegedly honey-trapped into marrying a Pakistani man, who is later rescued by Indian diplomat (JP Singh).

John Abraham plays the role of JP Singh, who is currently India's envoy to Israel. The movie offers an intense and emotional narrative, shedding light on the complexities of human relationships amid geopolitical tensions.

