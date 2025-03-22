The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 9: John Abraham movie makes slow start on second weekend; mints THIS amount

  • The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 9: John Abraham's action thriller has almost all the elements of intrigue, but still continues to underperform at the Box Office

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Mar 2025, 05:27 PM IST
The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 9: John Abraham movie makes slow start on second weekend; mints THIS amount(Screengrab @trailer ~ YouTube)

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 9: Based on true events; an Indian diplomat trying to save a woman who is allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani man —The Diplomat— has almost all the elements of intrigue. Yet, it has been struggling to perform well at the Box Office.

Despite a decent opening, John Abraham's action thriller witnessed a slow start on the second weekend. The movie is expected to bag a total of 21.27 crore India net, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 9

On Saturday, the John Abraham movie minted a total of 87 lakhs, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. This figure is significantly short of the 4.65 crore, which The Diplomat earned on the first Saturday.

On Day 1, The Diplomat had earned 4 crore, which grew more over the weekend. As the days passed by, the earnings dipped again.

The Diplomat recovers its budget

As per a report by FilmiBeat, The Diplomat was made with a budget of 20 crore. Till date, the movie has collected 21.27 crore, which effectively means it has recovered the invested amount.

John Abraham's take on The Diplomat

John Abraham, who plays the lead role in The Diplomat, stated that the movie performed significantly well as compared to how people had ‘zero expectations’ from it.

“In the case of The Diplomat, we have proved the studio wrong, the OTTs wrong, and everyone wrong. The best thing about The Diplomat...is expectations of everyone were zero. So, from zero, when you don't go to a two-three, but you go straight to a 10, people are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy'. I've people coming and telling me, 'Does this studio know that they have got the best film in the last 10 years under their belt?'. That's a victory for me,” the Bollywood actor said in an interview.

The Diplomat movie

The action-thriller is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, played by Sadia Khateeb, who is allegedly deceived into marrying a Pakistani man.

John Abraham plays the role of JP Singh, the diplomat, who rescued Ahmad. JP Singh is currently India's envoy to Israel.

First Published:22 Mar 2025, 05:27 PM IST
