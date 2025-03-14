The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1: John Abraham movie makes a slow start despite long weekend; mints THIS much

  • The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1: Despite the extended weekend, The Diplomat, starring John Abraham, opened to weak Box Office numbers

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated14 Mar 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Advertisement
The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1: John Abraham movie makes a slow start despite long weekend; mints THIS much(Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series)

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1: Despite it being an extended Holi weekend, the much awaited John Abraham starrer movie The Diplomat opened to a rather slow start on Friday, March 14.

Reportedly, the Shivam Nair directorial had raked in an estimated 2 - 2.5 crore in pre-release ticket sales. A glimpse at The Diplomat's Box Office collection on Day 1, however, reveals very weak numbers.

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1

The John Abraham starrer movie, managed to mint 1.65 crore on Day 1, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement
Also Read | Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28: Vicky Kaushal’s film slows down pre-Holi

As per multiple reports, The Diplomat failed to generate much buzz for the film, thus ranking the film among John Abraham's lowest openers.

The Diplomat's Box Office earnings on Day 1, however, fall within expectations. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel had predicted that the John Abraham starrer movie could mint anywhere between 1.50 to 2.50 crore net on Day 1.

Also Read | Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 11: Sohum Shah’s movie mints THIS amount

Although the low earnings can be attributed to the festival of Holi, which is celebrated with great fervour in India, it remains to be seen whether The Diplomat shifts gears in the weekend.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Advertisement

The Diplomat movie

The Diplomat, in which Abraham plays a diplomat on a high-stakes rescue mission, is inspired by real events. The series also stars actress Sadia Khateeb as Uzma, the Indian woman his character is trying to bring back from Pakistan.

Also Read | The Diplomat review: John Abraham movie hits big screens, check first verdict

John Abraham has described the film as an "emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller" rather than just another patriotic drama.

The Diplomat cast

Alongside the lead actor, the star cast of The Diplomat includes Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Amitoj Mann, Jagjeet Sandhu, Bhawani Muzamil, and Vidhatri Bandi. 

Set against the backdrop of real-life political events, The Diplomat delves into themes of diplomacy, international relations, and personal conflicts.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThe Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1: John Abraham movie makes a slow start despite long weekend; mints THIS much
First Published:14 Mar 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App