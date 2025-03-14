The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1: John Abraham movie makes a slow start despite long weekend; mints THIS much

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1: Despite it being an extended Holi weekend, the much awaited John Abraham starrer movie The Diplomat opened to a rather slow start on Friday, March 14.

Reportedly, the Shivam Nair directorial had raked in an estimated ₹2 - 2.5 crore in pre-release ticket sales. A glimpse at The Diplomat's Box Office collection on Day 1, however, reveals very weak numbers.

The Diplomat Box Office collection Day 1 The John Abraham starrer movie, managed to mint ₹1.65 crore on Day 1, shows early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

As per multiple reports, The Diplomat failed to generate much buzz for the film, thus ranking the film among John Abraham's lowest openers.

The Diplomat's Box Office earnings on Day 1, however, fall within expectations. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel had predicted that the John Abraham starrer movie could mint anywhere between ₹1.50 to ₹2.50 crore net on Day 1.

Although the low earnings can be attributed to the festival of Holi, which is celebrated with great fervour in India, it remains to be seen whether The Diplomat shifts gears in the weekend.

The Diplomat movie The Diplomat, in which Abraham plays a diplomat on a high-stakes rescue mission, is inspired by real events. The series also stars actress Sadia Khateeb as Uzma, the Indian woman his character is trying to bring back from Pakistan.

John Abraham has described the film as an "emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller" rather than just another patriotic drama.

The Diplomat cast Alongside the lead actor, the star cast of The Diplomat includes Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Amitoj Mann, Jagjeet Sandhu, Bhawani Muzamil, and Vidhatri Bandi.