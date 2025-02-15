The trailer for John Abraham’s upcoming film, The Diplomat, was released on February 14. So far, it has gained more than 8 million views. John plays the role of real-life Indian diplomat JP Singh.

The Bollywood movie revolves around a high-stakes mission where a woman seeks refuge at the Indian Embassy in Pakistan.

The trailer opens with Uzma Ahmed, a distressed woman who arrives at the embassy. She claims she was forced into marriage. John Abraham’s character, JP Singh, interrogates her and questions whether she is truly a victim or is deceiving them.

As the investigation unfolds, discussions arise about sending her back to India. But, Singh insists that the situation should be considered a humanitarian issue, not just an India-Pakistan matter.

Revathi, who plays a key role, reassures Uzma, calling her “Bharat ki Beti” (Daughter of India). As the stakes rise, the trailer hints at intense suspense and unexpected twists.

The movie also features a recreated version of the iconic Roja song, Bharat humko jaan se pyara hai. Veteran singer Hariharan has delivered the musical rendition this time as well.

Social media reactions “A standing ovation for John’s dedication and hard work.”

“This is the kind of movie India needs. Truly inspiring and powerful!”

“Excellent! Congratulations to Shivam Nair Sir and the whole team for this project”

“John rocks in these kind of roles. I loved his performance in Madras Cafe, Batla house, Vedaa.”

“Unbelievable!!! John is the Ultimate choice of the Casting Director for these kind of characters. God bless you all with lots of SUCCESS.”

Directed by Shivam Nair (known for Naam Shabana) and written by Ritesh Shah, the film features Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in important roles.