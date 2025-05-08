The Diplomat OTT release date: When and where to watch John Abraham's film

Bollywood actor John Abraham's last release, The Diplomat, is heading for its OTT release. The film stars John alongside Sadia Khateeb. It takes inspiration from a real-life rescue operation in 2017. The Diplomat was originally released in theatres on March 17.

The Diplomat's OTT release date After a little less than two months of its release, The Diplomat will stream online. It will release on OTT on May 9, as per OTT Play and Binged.

Where to watch The Diplomat It will be available on Netflix. Viewers can watch the film on their smartphones, smart TVS, laptops and tablets.

The Diplomat The Diplomat is directed by Shivam Nair.

The Diplomat stars John Abraham in the lead role as JP Singh, a skilled diplomat navigating a high-stakes mission. The film is an intense political thriller that highlights the power of negotiation and intellect over violence and war.

Talking about the film, Sadia Khateeb opened up about her work experience with John, "It was a beautiful experience. He is a fantastic actor, but more he is a fantastic human being. I have always admired and adored him. It was nice working with him."

“It was an inspiring journey. I started reading about it after giving the auditions......as an actor, it was challenging for me but at the same place. It was a big opportunity for me, and I was very happy to get it in the early stage of my career. When I got the project, I didn't thought much about the challenges but was full of gratitude for getting such a chance because, as an actor, you want to play such challenging and meaty roles and do something different and creative,” she added.

John Abraham on The Diplomat John had previously said that the film is not a typical India-Pakistan story and urged fans to view it from a "humanitarian angle."

"This is not a typical India-Pakistan film. View it from a humanitarian angle," he said.

Meanwhile, director Nair added, "The film is based on a real-life incident. It tells the story of Uzma, a woman from Delhi who went to Malaysia for work, got involved with a Pakistani individual, and ended up trapped in Pakistan. This is the story we are telling."