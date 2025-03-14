The Diplomat review: John Abraham movie hits big screens, check first verdict here: ‘Gripping, intense and…’

The Diplomat review: John Abraham starrer Bollywood movie released in theatres on the occasion of Holi, on March 14. Directed by Shivam Nair, "The Diplomat" is inspired by real events. John Abraham, who plays the role of diplomat JP Singh, steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma played by Sadia Khateeb from Pakistan.

Alongside lead actor, the star cast features Sadia Khateeb Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Amitoj Mann, Jagjeet Sandhu, Bhawani Muzamil Bhawani Muzamil and Vidhatri Bandi. The film, set against a backdrop of real-life political events, explores themes of diplomacy, international relations, and the personal conflicts.

Produced under the banner T Series in collaboration with JA Entertainment it has a runtime of 137 minutes. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie raked in ₹3 lakh net at the domestic box office on Day 1 until 11:04 PM.

The Diplomat reviews Hindustan Times review gave it 3.5 star rating and stated, "The Diplomat could have been a perfect thriller. It has got all the right ingredients. The execution keeps it from being excellent." The review further states, “Sadia easily stands out with a meaty role. She’s able to emote the pain and fear of Uzma well on screen, and fits the bill.”

Giving first review, journalist Sonup Sahadevan stated, “Terrific, tense, intense, fast paced thriller. @TheJohnAbraham is stellar and outstanding as JP Singh while @sadiakhateeb is brilliant as Uzma Ahmed.” Another journalist Nishant Bhuse remarked, “Gripping, intense, and fast-paced, The Diplomat delivers a thrilling ride! John Abraham delivers his strongest performance yet, while Sadia Khateeb shines as Uzma Ahmed. A must-watch repatriate drama!”

Koimoi gave it 4 star rating and stated, “The Diplomat is a true story told with minimum dramatization and a fascinating ‘reality.’ Action star John Abraham does not even lift his hand, except to bang a table twice!”

Meanwhile film trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicted that The Diplomat could mint anywhere between ₹1.50 to ₹2.50 crore nett on Day 1.

Meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Actor John Abraham on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ahead of the release of his new film “The Diplomat” and discussed diplomacy, football, the northeast and the upcoming movie. Directed by Shivam Nair, "The Diplomat" hits the theatres on Friday.

"An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds," S Jaishankar stated in a post on X. The minister also shared a several photos of their meeting.

