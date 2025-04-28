The Diplomat to release on OTT soon: When, where to watch, other details

John Abraham's The Diplomat is set to stream on OTT platforms soon. Here's when, where you can catch the film

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published28 Apr 2025, 08:04 PM IST
The Diplomat to release on OTT soon: When, where to watch, other details(Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series)

The Diplomat OTT release: Following its theatrical run for nearly a month, John Abraham starrer movie The Diplomat is likely to be released on OTT platforms soon.

The Diplomat OTT: When, where to watch

While there is no official confirmation, John Abraham's The Diplomat is likely to land on Netflix on May 9, stated a report OTT Play.

The Diplomat movie

Inspired by true events, The Diplomat, starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, is a gripping political drama. The movie follows the real-life mission of Indian diplomat J.P. Singh (played by Abraham), who is assigned the critical task of rescuing Uzma Ahmed (Khateeb), an Indian woman allegedly forced into marriage in Pakistan.

The narrative traces Singh’s high-stakes efforts to bring Uzma back home, navigating complex diplomatic hurdles and the inherent dangers of operating in a tense geopolitical environment.

The Diplomat cast

Apart from John Abraham in the lead role, The Diplomat also features a strong supporting cast, including Kumud Mishra, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, Sharib Hashmi, and Jagjeet Sandhu, in key roles that deepen the portrayal of the mission's emotional and political intensity.

What John Abraham said about the movie's OTT release

Earlier, John Abraham had mentioned that some OTT channels rejected The Diplomat.

“When a studio sees the film, it goes and does a round of OTTs because a studio may want to mitigate the risk by sending it to an OTT channel. Some OTT channels have refused The Diplomat because they didn’t find it great. They rejected the film; they threw it out," Abraham had told Pinkvilla.

 

John Abraham further stated: “In the case of The Diplomat, we have proved the studio wrong, the OTTs wrong, and everyone wrong. The best thing about The Diplomat is expectations of everyone were zero. So, from zero, when you go straight to a 10, people are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy.’”

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 08:04 PM IST
