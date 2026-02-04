The Drama trailer out: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson suffer pre-wedding meltdown in A24’s upcoming film

When the first trailer for ‘The Drama’ dropped online in early February 2026, it immediately grabbed attention around the world. For weeks, fans had been buzzing about the pairing of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation.

‘The Drama’ trailer OUT Now, with the official trailer released by A24, audiences finally had a glimpse of what looked to be a wedding movie with an unsettling twist at its heart.

The film is directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli, a Norwegian filmmaker known for blending comedy with psychological tension. Borgli’s previous work on ‘Dream Scenario’ (2023), a surreal dark comedy starring Nicolas Cage, showed his ability to mix odd humour with emotional depth — and in ‘The Drama’, he brings that skill to a story about love, trust and hidden truths.

At the centre of the movie is the couple Emma Harwood (played by Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Robert Pattinson). In the weeks leading up to their wedding, their relationship appears strong and happy. Emma is a thoughtful woman from Louisiana, working in a local bookstore called Mission Books.

She holds a degree in English from Boston University and lives a quiet, orderly life. Charlie, on the other hand, is a British museum director with a PhD in art history from Tufts University, running the prestigious Cambridge Art Museum.

Also Read | Zendaya, Robert Pattinsons new The Drama posters hint at wedding day crisis

What starts as a warm romance soon threatens to collapse. In the trailer, the couple and two friends — played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie — play a simple game at a dinner party: each person must share “the worst thing they’ve ever done.”

Laughter fills the room at first, but when it is Emma’s turn, her confession stops everyone in their tracks. Though the trailer does not reveal what she says, the stunned reactions suggest something significant — and potentially devastating.

From that moment, their wedding plans begin to unravel. Charlie is forced to confront a version of Emma he never suspected, and what had been a joyful celebration of love becomes a tense emotional battle. In one striking moment from the trailer, Emma urges Charlie, “You have to stop thinking about it,” only for him to reply worriedly, “How do you say, ‘Stop thinking’?” These lines hint at the psychological complexity Borgli intends to explore — how emotional burden and memory shape relationships.

A24’s marketing has been imaginative. In late 2025, the studio ran a fictional engagement announcement in The Boston Globe sharing backstories for Emma and Charlie, grounding the characters in plausible real-world lives and adding a clever layer to the film’s promotion.

More about the cast and team behind ‘The Drama’ The supporting cast also includes Hailey Gates as a wedding photographer and Zoë Winters in a notable role, adding depth and variety to the ensemble. Behind the scenes, producers Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone bring serious cinematic experience, having previously helped craft films that mix genre with emotional intensity.

Production took place across several American cities. Filming locations included Boston’s Newbury Street, the Addison Gallery of American Art in Andover, Massachusetts, as well as scenes shot in New York City and Los Angeles. These varied settings give the film a rich visual backdrop, shifting between quiet, intimate spaces and the physical bustle of urban life.

For both leads, ‘The Drama’ is just the beginning of a busy year. Zendaya is set to appear in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ and return to television in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3, while Pattinson will be featured in new projects including ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Dune: Part Three’. Both projects will also be featuring Zendaya.