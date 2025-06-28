The Eagles’ ‘One of These Nights’ turns 50
The rock band reached a commercial peak with the release of its fourth album, a relaxed, aspirational record and the last to feature the original four members.
Linda Ronstadt had an ear for talent. Set to tour in 1971, she and her manager recruited guitarist-vocalist Glenn Frey and drummer-vocalist Don Henley for her backup group. On the road, the pair mentioned they wanted to form a band, so Ms. Ronstadt suggested they add guitarist-vocalist Bernie Leadon while her manager recommended bassist Randy Meisner. All four performed behind her at Disneyland in July before leaving to form the Eagles. Don Felder, an edgier rock guitarist and childhood friend of Mr. Leadon, was added in 1974.