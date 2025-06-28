The Eagles’ ‘One of These Nights’ turns 50

Songs on “One of These Nights" are relaxed and aspirational, and weren’t written by one or two bandmates but by all members in different configurations. The title track, by Frey and Mr. Henley, who has the lead vocal, is an ode to procrastination, with Mr. Felder taking the bluesy guitar solo. The soulful rock feel and rhythm seem to have been inspired by the band’s own “Witchy Woman" and “Then Came You," by the Spinners (with Dionne Warwick), a group the songwriters admired.