Historical dramas have never been my preferred genre, which is perhaps why The East Palace surprised me as much as it did (The last historical show I liked was Ju Ji-hoon's Kingdom). Despite being set in a fictional historical era and revolving around ghosts, royal secrets and a cursed palace, the Netflix series remains remarkably accessible. More importantly, it is simply a lot of fun.

Spoilers Ahead The eight-episode dark fantasy drama follows Gu-cheon, played by Nam Joo-hyuk, an arrogant but formidable ghost-slayer who can transform into a ghost himself, and Saeng-gang, played by Roh Yoon-seo, a court lady (not really) who can hear and communicate with the dead. Together, they investigate the supernatural occurrences surrounding the East Palace as they slowly uncover the secrets buried within the royal household.

The thrill is the biggest reason the show works. The East Palace knows how to keep its story moving, even when the pacing occasionally falters. There are moments when the narrative feels slightly uneven, but the series never lost my attention. Every episode had enough mystery, danger or emotional conflict to keep me invested in what would happen next.

Nam Joo-hyuk, making his first show after returning from military service, is absolutely back to crushing it. Gu-cheon could easily have become an irritating character given his entitlement and arrogance, but Nam Joo-hyuk gives him enough charisma and vulnerability to make the character work. There is a confidence to his performance that makes it clear why he remains so compelling to watch. His return to the screen is a strong one.

Cho Seung-woo, whom I last watched in Divorce Attorney Shin, is equally effective as the primary antagonist, the King. He brings a controlled menace to the role, making the character feel threatening without constantly needing to announce himself as the villain.

That said, I understand why some viewers may point towards Kwak Dong-yeon's Crown Prince as the real antagonist. But I never saw him as the bad guy from the beginning. His actions are shaped by his circumstances and, more importantly, by what his father did to him. The show does a good job of establishing how a person's soul can be pushed down a darker path. That does not excuse everything the Crown Prince does, but it does make him more complicated than a straightforward villain.

Roh Yoon-seo also holds her ground remarkably well between two established performers. Saeng-gang could easily have been overshadowed by the larger personalities around her, but Roh gives the character a quiet strength and emotional presence. Her dynamic with Gu-cheon becomes one of the show's most engaging elements.

The casting, in fact, is what carries The East Palace through some of its weaker areas. The graphics are choppy in certain scenes, and that is the show's biggest problem. For a series that relies so heavily on a fantastical world of ghosts and supernatural forces, the visual effects are particularly important. Some sequences, therefore, look noticeably less polished than they should, occasionally taking me out of the world the show has worked so hard to create.

Yet the performances are strong enough to compensate for much of that. The actors give the story weight even when the visual effects do not always match the scale of the material. The supernatural elements remain entertaining because the characters at the centre of them are so watchable.

The pacing is also faulty in places. Certain developments feel rushed, while others could have benefited from more breathing room. Still, the show never became a chore to watch. All eight episodes are well made enough to sustain momentum, and the combination of mystery, fantasy, palace politics and emotional conflict gives the series plenty to work with.

What ultimately makes The East Palace work for me is its ability to balance its different genres without becoming overwhelmed by any one of them. It is a historical fantasy, a ghost story, a mystery and a character drama, but it never forgets to be entertaining. Even as the show explores trauma, power, revenge and the consequences of secrets within the royal family, it maintains a sense of momentum that makes the series easy to binge.

I went into The East Palace without expecting to enjoy a historical drama this much. I came out of it having had a genuinely fun time. The graphics could have been better, and the pacing could have been more consistent, but the thrill was there, the performances were strong and the central cast carried the series with ease.