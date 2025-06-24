Subscribe

The Family Man 3 first look out: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari. Internet says, ‘Can’t wait'

The Family Man 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, unveils its first look on June 24. Fans express excitement on social media, anticipating the November release. 

Anjali Thakur
Published24 Jun 2025, 05:43 PM IST
The makers have not announced the release date yet
The makers have not announced the release date yet(Instagram/primevideoin )

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is back as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man 3, and the first look of the highly anticipated series was unveiled today, June 24. The poster shows Bajpayee at the centre, surrounded by masked men, hinting at another high-stakes mission for the undercover intelligence officer.

In the hit Amazon Prime Video series, Bajpayee plays a middle-class man balancing family life while secretly working for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional branch of India’s National Investigation Agency.

The makers have not announced the release date yet, but Bajpayee had earlier confirmed in an interview with OTTplay that the series is expected to premiere in November.

This season also features returning cast members, including Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Dalip Tahil, Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, and Gul Panag. However, fans noticed that actor Jaideep Ahlawat—whose involvement was confirmed by Bajpayee earlier this year—was not mentioned in the latest update.

In March, Bajpayee had told OTTplay, “We cast Jaideep Ahlawat two years ago… To our luck, he is in The Family Man Season 3. This season is massive and very beautiful.”

Fans welcomed the first look with excitement on social media. “Can’t wait to see Srikant Tiwari, JK and Suchi back in action,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Please release this year fast, I cannot wait any longer.”

The Family Man 3 continues the journey of one of India’s most popular streaming franchises, known for blending action, wit and real-world geopolitics with domestic drama.

 
