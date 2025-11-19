The Family Man 3: Jaideep Ahlawat hints at why Shrikant Tiwari is ‘under the radar’, says ‘Dushman ka dushman dost’

The buzz around The Family Man 3 is steadily rising, with the Manoj Bajpayee-led franchise returning for another high-stakes season. Joining him this time are Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, adding even more anticipation to the show’s already packed cast.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Zoom, Jaideep Ahlawat—who plays the mysterious antagonist Rukma—spoke about the upcoming season, the writing, and why Shrikant Tiwari finds himself under intense scrutiny this time.

Jaideep Ahlawat on joining the franchise Sharing his excitement about the role, Ahlawat said the strength of the new season lies in its storytelling. “It's there in the script, and it is written beautifully. I feel lucky to be part of this and to get Rukma to play. It felt amazing being on set,” he said.

Watch the trailer here:

Why Shrikant Tiwari comes ‘under the radar’ Without revealing spoilers, the actor hinted at the narrative tension this season. “When you watch it, you’ll understand why Shrikant comes under the radar,” he teased. “It would be unfair to say more, but eventually the characters come face to face—knowingly or unknowingly. Dushman ka dushman dost… that’s the beauty of this season.”

Advertisement

What to expect from Season 3 The new chapter of the Raj & DK-created series sees Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) on the run—not just from new adversaries Rukma (Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur), but also from TASC, his own intelligence agency. The trailer shows Srikant finally revealing the truth about his profession to his children, setting the stage for a race against time as threats close in on him and his family.

Season 3 is written by Raj, DK and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora. Raj and DK direct the season along with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.

Returning cast The series also brings back Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti), Vedant Sinha (Atharv), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya) and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others.

Advertisement

The franchise began in 2019 and quickly became one of India’s most-watched thriller series. Its second season, released in 2021, drew widespread acclaim and marked Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hindi debut.