The Family Man 3 OTT release date: When and where will Manoj Bajpayee return with a new chapter

The highly anticipated season of The Family Man will soon be out on OTT. Actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to make his grand return with The Family Season 3. After a long wait, the makers have confirmed the release date.

Advertisement

Helmed by Raj & DK, the upcoming chapter is said to be the most intense, gripping, and expansive chapter of the series so far.

When will The Family Man 3 release on OTT? The Family Man Season 3 is slated to premiere on November 21 on Amazon Prime Video. The show will be streaming across more than 240 countries and territories.

Confirming the release date, the OTT platform dropped a video featuring Manoj Bajpayee. In the clip, he announced his arrival in a humorous style. It read: “Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback #TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21.”

Advertisement

The Family Man 3: Plot, cast Featuring Manoj Bajpayee as the undercover intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, The Family Man franchise has built a massive following with its previous two seasons.

In the upcoming season, Srikant will be seen facing new and powerful adversaries, essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera), as per the press note.

On the run, Srikant will be seen navigating uncharted territories and confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation's borders.

The much-loved supporting cast will also return, including Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni).

Also Read | The Family Man 3 first look out: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari

The Family Man is written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar. The dialogues are penned by Sumit Arora. The third season is directed by Raj & DK in collaboration with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.

Advertisement

Raj & DK on The Family Man success Talking about the overwhelming response" from the fans to the series over the years, Raj & DK said in a statement, "Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on 'The Family Man' have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it, raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience. This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma, one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We're confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more."