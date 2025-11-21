The Family Man 3 review: Fans praise performances and action but call the season incomplete

The third season of ‘The Family Man’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025, sparking a wave of reactions from loyal viewers and new fans alike. The full season dropped at once, making it available globally in more than 240 countries.

Advertisement

This season, Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, now more exposed than ever. He is hunted not only by his own agency, TASC, but also by dangerous new adversaries: Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, and Meera, portrayed by Nimrat Kaur.

The stakes have risen sharply, and Srikant’s family — his partner Suchitra (Priyamani) and their children Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) and Atharv (Vedant Sinha) — are caught in the turmoil of his secret life.

Internet reacts to the latest season of ‘The Family Man’ On social media, reactions have ranged from enthusiastic praise to more measured scepticism.

One viewer summed up their feelings, “It was good, but could’ve been better … This time Srikant Tiwari nailed his role as the wanted man but fell a little short as the family man. Raj & DK’s universe is on fire, the cameos were excellent. That ending… they really left it hanging (sic).”

Advertisement

Another fan struck a balanced tone, “The Family Man Season 3 is very watchable and delivers much of what fans of the series expect … solid performances, gripping action, family drama. But it falls slightly short of being exceptional, especially compared with the earlier seasons. If you’re a fan of the series, you’ll likely enjoy this chapter. If you’re coming fresh, you’ll probably still have a good time (sic).”

Some praised the casting decisions, “Whoever decided to bring these two (Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat) together in Family Man S3 knew what they were doing (sic).”

Advertisement

Others were more emotional, “#TheFamilyMan3 my favourite Indian show returns — with great new additions and a story set in the North-East. Not as outspoken about issues as in the past but still subtle. I missed the signature one-shot sequence. It felt like half a season and that ending… oh! but but but… I have to believe this isn’t all. I loved all the twists and the cameos too … @BajpayeeManoj is always brilliant … Ahlawat and Kaur were quite good to see (sic).”

Also Read | The Family Man 3 OTT release date: When and where will Manoj Bajpayee return

Reddit users, too, have voiced strong opinions. One user wrote, “A good attempt at covering the North East and its issues. The visuals are immaculate and the action sequences are shot chefs kiss. … The only part that sucks is that it ends on a cliffhanger … (sic)”

Advertisement

Another added, “Solid 8.5-10, if season 1 was a 10/10 … Overall, a good series. Cliffhanger at the end so next season better come soon otherwise hype will die (sic).”

According to critics, this season felt more politically layered than the previous ones. The show brings in geopolitical tension, particularly around India’s North-East, and mixes it with crime, espionage, and personal drama.

Reviewers praised the emotional depth, noting Srikant is now more vulnerable, exhausted, and torn between his duty and his family.

Advertisement

But not all the feedback has been glowing. Some critics say the writing is “frantic yet obvious,” with moments of over-the-top dialogue.

Despite that, many performances — particularly by Bajpayee and Ahlawat — have been widely commended. Ahlawat’s Rukma is chilling yet layered, and Kaur’s Meera brings a cool but dangerous presence.

Behind the scenes, interesting creative decisions have emerged. The Indian Express reports that Meera’s character was initially written as male, before being reworked into Nimrat Kaur’s role.

The casting of Jaideep Ahlawat has also drawn attention: he and Bajpayee share a long history, and both have spoken about their mutual respect and the intensity of working together again.

Many long-time fans appreciate that ‘The Family Man’ continues to balance its personal and political stakes. Srikant’s character is still relatable — a family man with vulnerabilities, juggling his love for his family with the demands and dangers of his spy work.

However, some viewers feel that certain parts of the narrative are underwhelming. The pacing in the early episodes has been criticised, and the dialogue sometimes feels too cinematic or exaggerated. There is also disappointment among fans at the way the season ends — with an unresolved cliffhanger, suggesting a possible fourth season.