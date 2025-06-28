‘The Family Man 3’ teaser review: Fans praise Manoj Bajpayee's return, call it 'a masterpiece’

The teaser for ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 has finally dropped, and fans across the country are buzzing with excitement. Bringing back the original cast, led by Manoj Bajpayee, the teaser offers a glimpse into what promises to be another thrilling ride — with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast as the main villain this time.

The action-packed teaser has been met with overwhelming praise online. Viewers were quick to highlight the charm of returning characters and the high-quality storytelling the series has become known for.

Fan Reactions to ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 Teaser One fan commented, “Another most awaited series. Loved that look of Priyamani ma’am when Manoj sir told he is a life and relationship counsellor (sic).”

Priyamani, who returns as Srikant Tiwari’s wife, has long been a fan favourite for her grounded and powerful performance.

Another viewer wrote, “Yes, Jaideep Ahlawat. Maan gaye! Can’t wait to watch… excited (sic).” Ahlawat, known for his intense screen presence, has clearly struck a chord with audiences even before the season has aired.

The new season is expected to continue the blend of national security, emotional drama, and dark humour that has made ‘The Family Man’ a standout series on Indian streaming platforms. The teaser hints at a tense political twist, involving a pandemic-era attack by China on India’s North-eastern states, using COVID-19 as a distraction.

Fans are already drawing comparisons with other hit spy series. “The fact that it was in competition with *Special Ops* at a time but is now way ahead of it tells how well this show is created. Kudos to the team,” read one enthusiastic comment.

Another popular reaction said, “UFF… most awaited series. Every Family Man series is a masterpiece. Can’t wait to see Manoj Bajpayee’s acting. Upar se Jaideep Ahlawat — ‘Don’t be a minimal man’ (sic)!”

Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions, with “#FamilyMan3” trending within hours of the teaser's release. Many fans also praised the show’s casting choices, calling them “chef’s kiss” — a popular phrase used to express perfection.

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, a man juggling a dangerous job with the National Investigation Agency and his often neglected family life. His character’s relatable struggles and sharp wit have made him one of the most loved roles in Indian web series history.