The Family Man Season 3 release LIVE: Episodes, new villain and full plot breakdown

The wait is finally over. After four years, The Family Man has returned with its much-anticipated third season, bringing Manoj Bajpayee back as intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. One of India’s most-loved streaming franchises, the new chapter arrives with higher stakes, new characters and a plot that pushes Srikant into the most personal mission of his career.

What Is The Family Man Season 3 About? Premiering on 21 November 2025, Season 3 picks up with Srikant facing a crisis that hits dangerously close to home. An assassination sets off a chain of events that pulls him into a geopolitical conspiracy that could push India to the edge of conflict. The makers have promised a season that is darker, more emotional and packed with the tense, grounded storytelling the series is known for.

The trailer has already ignited fan excitement with glimpses of high-octane action, political intrigue and the complicated world Srikant must once again navigate.

How Many Episodes Are There In The Family Man Season 3? Season 3 features seven episodes, each reportedly running 40–50 minutes. The series began streaming at 12 am IST on 21 November on Prime Video.

Raj & DK Return, With New Creators Joining The Team Creators Raj and DK helm the series once again, guiding the franchise into a more complex and emotionally loaded terrain. This season also brings in new creative voices, including Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth, strengthening the directing bench and sharpening the show’s focus on geopolitical tension, pacing and character depth.

New Villain, New Characters In Season 3 This season introduces major new faces, including Jaideep Ahlawat, who steps in as the central antagonist. Nimrat Kaur also joins the cast in an impactful role. Returning favourites include Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha and Shreya Dhanwanthary, all reprising their much-loved characters.

Twitter Review Social media has been buzzing since the release of The Family Man Season 3, with many viewers praising the new chapter—especially Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance.

One user wrote, “Family Man Season 3 is watchable mostly because of Jaideep Ahlawat. He has a stronger role than Manoj Bajpayee this time. Manoj’s character doesn’t get enough screen time this season.”

Another viewer shared a balanced take, saying, “The Family Man Season 3 is very watchable and delivers what fans expect—solid performances, gripping action and strong family drama. But it falls slightly short of being exceptional compared to earlier seasons. If you’re a fan, you’ll enjoy it; even newcomers will have a good time.”

Not everyone was satisfied, though. A third user wrote, “Just finished Family Man Season 3… and that ending didn’t sit right with me. After all the build-up, I expected something more concrete. Not happy with how it wrapped up.”

A fourth viewer called the new season a “masterpiece,” posting, “Just completed #TheFamilyMan Season 3. I’ll be a lifelong fan—this sequel goes beyond imagination. Six-and-a-half hours flew by like a flash. Can’t express the joy. Lost in your world, @rajndk.”

Another user added, “Binge-watched #TheFamilyMan Season 3. Loved Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee. The storyline is strong but the season should have ended better. Four out of five stars—I’m not giving the extra one because the finale didn’t land.”