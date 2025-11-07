The Family Man Season 3: Social media hails trailer as Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, ‘Never a dull moment’

On 7 November, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for The Family Man Season 3 at a grand event in Mumbai. The new season brings back Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari.

The Family Man Season 3 has taken three years to be made. Creators Raj and DK stated that they wanted to raise the bar.

“We wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it,” Raj and DK said.

India’s beloved spy now finds himself on the run. He is facing a powerful new enemy. Srikant Tiwari has been declared a wanted criminal with an arrest warrant issued against him. As he escapes with his family, his loyal friend JK, played by Sharib Hashmi, supports him. He tries to understand who is framing him.

Also Read | The Family Man 3 OTT release date: When and where will Manoj Bajpayee return

The plot thickens as Nimrat Kaur enters the story as the mastermind working against Srikant. She joins hands with a dangerous drug smuggler from the north-east, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

The trailer, shared on Amazon Prime Video’s social media, opens with Srikant finally telling his family that he is a spy.

“I’m an agent,” says Srikant to his son, who reacts by saying “OK”. The lukewarm reaction comes as the son misunderstands his father as a travel agent.

When he comes to know that Srikant Tiwari is a spy, he asks if his father has a codename like Tiger, Lion or Panther.

“I work in intelligence, not in a circus,” Manoj Bajpayee’s character replies in his typical sarcastic style.

The term “circus” returns in the trailer as Nimrat Kaur’s character later says, “I am the one that runs the circus.”

Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a beloved policeman in Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, returns as a negative character on The Family Man Season 3. With long hair, he is the long-haired villain specialised in the North-East territory. Interestingly, his character (Hathi Ram Chaudhary) visited the North East in Paatal Lok Season 2.

Social media reaction Social media users loved the trailer.

“Without glorifying heroism, without going against physics to make action scenes, Raj and DK know very well how to make a spy film or series, with so much rawness, extremely waiting for this masterpiece,” posted one of them.

“That code name joke really cooked the Spy universe,” observed another.

Many of them hailed the chemistry between Srikant and JK.

“There is never a dull moment with Shri and JK,” one fan pointed out.

“Sardar Khan & Shahid Khan are back together again,” one fan commented, referring to Manoj and Jaideep’s characters in Gangs of Wasseypur.