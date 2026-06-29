The Family Man Season 4 confirmed: Raj & DK say they are 'writing furiously' on next chapter

The makers of The Family Man have given the clearer sign yet that the acclaimed spy thriller will return for a fourth season, with creator Raj Nidimoru confirming that the writing is already underway and describing the theam's effort as 'writing furiously'.
The announcement follows months after the release of the third season of the Prime Video series, which concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger and left viewers questioning the fate of Manoj Bajpayee's intelligence officer, Srikant Tiwari. Since the, audiences have been keenly awaiting confirmation that the narrative will continue.
Speaking to Variety India, Raj Nidimoru said the unresolved ending of Season 3 formed a part of the larger creative plan devised by the filmmaking duo Raj & DK.
“We had always planned Seasons 3 and 4 as one long story. Some viewers felt Season 3 ended midway, but in our view the central narrative had reached a logical point. Only Srikant Tiwari’s journey remained unfinished because it naturally continued into the next season. So yes, we’re writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story,” Nidimoru explained.
His remarks clarify why many felt the third season, which premiered in late 2025, closed without resolving several major plotlines. Raj & DK have earlier suggested they conceived the latest instalment as the midpoint of a broader narrative arc rather than a standalone season.
The Family Man, which debuted in 2019, quickly emerged as one of India's most successful streaming originals. The series follows Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class family man who secretly serves as an intelligence officer for the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), balancing high-stakes national security work with the demands of family life.
The show's second season , released in 2021, introduced Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a widely praised performance as antagonist Raji, while the third season shifted focus to political unrest and security threats in India's North-East.
The latest instalment also featured Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role and included a crossover appearance by Vijay Sethupathi's Michael from Raj & DKs Farzi universe.
Lead actor Manoj Bajpayee had earlier confirmed a fourth season was in development, assuring fans that unanswered questions from Season 3 would be addressed.
“Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte hai,” he wrote on social media in response to fans. In another exchange he added: “Ab sab 4th season me! Maar kaat khallas!!”
Prime Video has not yet announced an official release date, though industry reports indicate The Family Man Season 4 will stream on the platform once completed.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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