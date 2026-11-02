The Family Man Season 4: Release timeline, expected cast and what Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari faces next

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man is set to return with a fourth season, with creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK already working on the next chapter of the popular spy thriller. The confirmation comes after the third season ended with several unanswered questions, particularly about the fate of Bajpayee's character, Srikant Tiwari.

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The Family Man Season 4: Expected cast and plot While Amazon Prime Video has not announced a release date, the makers have confirmed that Season 4 is in development. Reports suggest that the new season could arrive in late 2026 or sometime in 2027. However, an exact premiere date remains unknown.

Raj Nidimoru recently confirmed that work on the screenplay was progressing. Speaking to Variety India, he revealed that the third and fourth seasons had always been planned as parts of one larger story.

Also Read | When is the Family Man Season 4 coming? Manoj Bajpayee has an update

He also explained that while the central storyline of Season 3 had reached a logical point, Srikant's personal journey was deliberately left unfinished. The creators are now working on the second part of that narrative.

Manoj Bajpayee is expected to return as Srikant Tiwari, the intelligence officer who struggles to balance his demanding job with his responsibilities as a husband and father.

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Priyamani is expected to reprise her role as Suchitra Tiwari, while Sharib Hashmi could return as Srikant's colleague and close friend, JK Talpade. Other familiar characters, including Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur), Atharva (Vedant Sinha) and Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary), could also feature in the new season.

However, the makers have not announced the complete cast. The return of Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Nimrat Kaur as Meera also remains unconfirmed.

Season 4 is expected to continue from the events of the previous instalment. The third season introduced a political and security crisis in Northeast India, with a conspiracy involving Project Sahakar, an initiative aimed at bringing peace to the region.

Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, emerged as a key threat, while Meera, portrayed by Nimrat Kaur, was involved in a larger international operation. Their actions threatened to derail the peace process and push India towards a military conflict.

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Srikant eventually discovered the connection between the two and travelled to Myanmar to rescue Indian soldiers held captive by Rukma. Although he managed to free them, his final confrontation with the antagonist left him badly injured.

Also Read | Raj & DK share major update on The Family Man Season 4

The season ended with Srikant crashing his jeep into a tree while attempting to escape. He managed to get out of the vehicle but collapsed shortly afterwards. The series did not reveal whether he survived.

Rukma also managed to escape, while Meera's larger operation remained unresolved. These developments are expected to play an important role in Season 4.

What happened in The Family Man Season 3? Released on 21 November 2025, the seven-episode third season took Srikant away from his usual assignments and placed him in the middle of a growing crisis in Northeast India.

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The story revolved around attempts to disrupt Project Sahakar, with Rukma and Meera working towards a larger conspiracy involving political interests and an international weapons deal. Srikant's investigation became personal after his mentor Gautam Kulkarni was killed during an attack.

The situation also affected his family. His relationship with Suchitra remained strained, while a smear campaign and threats forced them to deal with the consequences of his secret profession.

The season introduced Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur as major additions to the cast. It also featured Vijay Sethupathi's Michael Vedanayagam from Farzi, creating another connection between the two Raj & DK series.

The finale resolved parts of the political conspiracy but left Srikant's fate and several character arcs open.

With Season 4 now in development, the makers are expected to address these unanswered questions and continue the larger story involving Srikant, his family and the threats surrounding his intelligence work.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.