'The film you are making fun of...we fought for it': Diljit Dosanjh addresses ‘Satluj’ controversy at Delhi concert 

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy and online trolling surrounding his upcoming film ‘Satluj’ during the opening day of his Aura India Tour 2026 in New Delhi.

Responding to the criticism, Dosanjh spoke about the film, which revolves around the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who brought attention to alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period marked by militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Addressing the audience from the stage, the singer expressed his affection for everyone while urging people not to underestimate the struggles of Punjabis.

“I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight,” Dosanjh said.

Referring directly to the film, he added, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra's film — we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you.”

Earlier this year, Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj', premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was taken down from the platform within two days.

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River.

He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his RuPay AURA India Tour 2026 with a sold-out show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.