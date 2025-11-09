The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna’s film shows steady weekend growth, earns this much

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Telugu drama, ‘The Girlfriend,’ continues its steady run at the domestic box office, showing promising growth over its opening weekend.

‘The Girlfriend’ Box Office Collection Day 3 After opening to moderate numbers, the film picked up pace on its second day, nearly doubling its earnings.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘The Girlfriend’ earned ₹1.3 crore on Friday, followed by an impressive ₹2.55 crore on Saturday, marking a growth of over 96%.

On Sunday, the film saw a slight dip but still managed to collect ₹2.18 crore, bringing its three-day total to ₹6.03 crore across all languages.

Occupancy and Regional Performance The film maintained strong occupancy levels across major regions in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and select metro cities. On Day 3, the Telugu (2D) version recorded an average occupancy of 21.74% in the morning, 45.80% in the afternoon, and 46.59% in the evening.

Hyderabad and Chennai were the strongest markets, registering 51.33% and 56% occupancy, respectively. Other key territories such as Warangal (46.67%), Guntur (45%), and Mumbai (52.67%) also performed well, reflecting solid word-of-mouth traction.

About the Film Directed by Rahul Ravindran, ‘The Girlfriend’ is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, Mass Movie Makers, and Geetha Arts. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles.

‘The Girlfriend’ moves beyond the usual romantic comedy formula, delving into emotional and psychological aspects of modern relationships. It challenges viewers — particularly men — to introspect and understand the deeper meaning of love and companionship.

The film has been hailed as an “important, brave” story that “asks uncomfortable questions and tells both girls and boys that relationships should not be claustrophobic.”