The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 4: Rashmika Mandanna's film hit by Monday blues, misses ₹10 crore mark

Rahul Ravindran’s directorial venture ‘The Girlfriend’ has shown a promising run at the box office in its opening weekend.

‘The Girlfriend’ Day 4 Box Office Collection The Telugu-language romantic drama, which also released in Hindi, witnessed solid growth over the weekend before experiencing an expected dip on Monday.

The film, released on November 7, 2025, has so far collected a total of ₹6.95 crore across all languages in four days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘The Girlfriend’ earned ₹1.3 crore on its opening Friday, followed by a sharp 84.62% jump on Saturday with ₹2.4 crore. The film sustained the upward trend on Sunday, recording ₹2.7 crore, before Monday’s early estimates placed its collections at ₹0.55 crore. The cumulative figure stands at ₹6.95 crore net in India.

Theatre occupancy according to various regions The Telugu version continues to dominate, contributing the lion’s share of the revenue. Day 4 occupancy reports indicate that the film maintained moderate footfall in key territories. Morning shows registered 14.61% occupancy, which rose to 22.55% in the afternoon and settled at 18.49% by the evening.

Among major regions, Warangal led with 37.33% occupancy, followed by Chennai (27.67%), Guntur (27.33%), and Hyderabad (24.00%). Other regions such as Vizag (17.33%), Mumbai (15.33%), and Mahbubnagar (23.67%) also reported decent turnout, reflecting a steady interest among audiences beyond the Telugu-speaking belt.

More about ‘The Girlfriend’ Produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, Mass Movie Makers, and Geetha Arts, ‘The Girlfriend’ stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini in pivotal roles.

The film moves beyond a conventional romantic comedy framework, exploring emotional and psychological dimensions of modern relationships. It has been described as an “important, brave” story that “asks uncomfortable questions and tells both girls and boys that relationships should not be claustrophobic.”