The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 7: Rashmika Mandanna’s film ends week one at ₹11.25 crore

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 7: Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release, The Girlfriend, has closed its first week with a steady performance at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film features Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini in pivotal roles.

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 7 According to early estimates by Sacnilk, The Girlfriend earned around ₹1.10 crore (India net) on Day 7 (Thursday) across all languages. This takes the film’s week-one total to approximately ₹11.25 crore.

Weekday trend: Day 4: ₹ 1.15 crore

1.15 crore Day 5: ₹ 1.30 crore

1.30 crore Day 6: ₹ 1.30 crore

1.30 crore Day 7: ₹ 1.10 crore (early estimate) After a noticeable dip on Monday, the film maintained stable numbers through Tuesday and Wednesday, before a marginal decline on Thursday.

Advertisement

Occupancy rates for the Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend reported an overall 17.18% Telugu occupancy on Thursday.

Morning shows: 14.43%

Afternoon shows: 19.01%

Evening shows: 17.74%

Night shows: 17.55% The afternoon shows continued to deliver the strongest turnout, a positive indicator for the film in its first week.

About The Girlfriend The story follows Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna), an MA student who falls in love with Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty). The narrative gradually evolves into an emotional journey designed to resonate with young couples.

With favourable audience reception, strong performances and a theme relatable to younger demographics, the film is expected to maintain momentum in the coming days. The performance also marks a solid return for Rashmika Mandanna to Telugu cinema.

Advertisement

In other news, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were all smiles as they showered each other with high praise at a recent event. The duo, who have been rumoured to be engaged, took a moment to acknowledge each other at the success celebration of Rashmika's latest film, 'The Girlfriend'.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika, while addressing her 'Dear Comrade' co-star as "Viju", poured out her heart and thanked him for being a part of the film.