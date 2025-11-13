The Golden Bachelor finale: Who did Mel Owens give the golden rose to, Cindy Cullers or Peg Munson?

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 finale on 12 November took a dramatic turn as former NFL player Mel Owens faced a difficult decision between his final two women, Cindy Cullers and Peg Munson. But before he could hand out the last rose, Cindy made the choice for him, ending their relationship over his unwillingness to commit.

Cindy Cullers dumps Mel Owens “I gave him every opportunity to say, 'Just be patient with me. I'm falling for you.' And he still could even go there," Cindy said during the finale. “He's like, 'Just wait for two years. Let me see where I am in two years.' I'm sorry, but if you find a person that makes a good partner, that's your time to commit.”

Mel Owens gives golden rose to Peg Munson Her emotional exit left Mel with Peg, 62, who ultimately accepted his ring, although it was not an engagement ring.

“This represents our commitment to love,” Mel, 66, told her as he slipped a diamond band on her finger. “It gives us time to figure out what our future holds together.” Peg agreed, saying she felt they were on the same page. “I met my match,” she told him, “and I know that you definitely are the man I can trust.”

In his confession, Mel admitted he wasn’t ready for marriage but was ready to commit. “Today is about fully committing to Peg and our future together,” he said. “Because I’m ready.”

Mel’s connection with both finalists had been complicated throughout the season. “Cindy was more open and affectionate,” he told Glamour in a recent interview. “Peg, on the other hand, was hard to get to know at first but had incredible energy.”

Mel Owens apologizes for the age comment The journey wasn’t without controversy. Before filming even began, Mel drew criticism for his comments about age preferences in dating. Speaking on the MGoBlue podcast in June, he said, “If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them. This isn’t The Silver Bachelor, it’s The Golden Bachelor.”

He later apologized for the remark during the season premiere, calling it “insensitive and unfair.” Addressing the contestants directly, he said, “It’s truly a privilege for me to be the Golden Bachelor. Age is just a number, and spirit has no age," as per E! Online.

Despite a rocky path and emotional ending, Mel Owens seemed content with his final decision.

FAQs Who did Mel Owens choose? Mel Owens gave the golden rose to Peg Munson.