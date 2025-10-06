The Graham Norton Show renewed for three seasons

Washington DC [US], October 6 (ANI): The British Comedy talk show 'The Graham Norton Show' has been renewed for another three seasons at the BBC, reported Variety.

The long-running talk show, currently airing its 33rd season, featured superstar Taylor Swift as its guest alongside Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi in its most recent episode.

Under the three-year deal, Norton and So Television will produce a trio of seasons of the show for BBC One and iPlayer, starting with Season 34 next year, according to the outlet.

'The Graham Norton Show's latest season has averaged 2.9 million views per episode, according to the BBC, and remains the U.K.'s biggest chat show, reported to Variety.

"Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege," Norton said in a statement.

"I'm thrilled that the BBC are allowing me to continue for another three years. The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world's brightest stars into the homes of the great British public!" added Norton as quoted by Variety.

'The Graham Norton Show' first launched on BBC Two in 2007 for two seasons before joining BBC One's Friday night lineup.

Over the years, the show has scored multiple accolades, including BAFTA TV Awards, National Television Awards, British Comedy Awards and RTS Television Awards.

"We began the Norton Talk Show journey in 1998 and have never felt like stopping," said Graham Stuart, managing director at So Television and executive producer of the show.

"So happy the BBC feel the same way," added Stuart as quoted by Variety.