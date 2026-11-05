The Great Indian Kapil Show: Pankaj Tripathi recalls UPSC dream with Zakir Khan; Sunil Grover’s mimicry steals the show

Sunil Grover is back with another celebrity transformation, and this time, he has stepped into the shoes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 has left viewers impressed with the actor-comedian's uncanny mimicry, while the upcoming episode will feature Zakir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikas Divyakirti as special guests.

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The makers recently released a promo in which Sunil Grover appears as Saral Bihari Vajpayee, recreating the late Prime Minister's appearance and mannerisms. As he walks onto the stage, judges Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with the other guests, are seen looking at him in awe.

Known for his impressions of celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kapil Dev, Gulzar and Kader Khan, Sunil once again showcases his versatility with the latest transformation.

The promo has been circulating on social media, with viewers reacting to his portrayal of the former Prime Minister.

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Zakir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikas Divyakirti to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show 5 The upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, November 7, will bring together comedian Zakir Khan, actor Pankaj Tripathi and educator Vikas Divyakirti for a conversation featuring personal stories, memories and comic moments.

The guests will discuss their professional journeys, experiences and unexpected connections, with the conversation also offering glimpses into their lives beyond their respective careers.

One of the interesting moments in the episode will see Pankaj Tripathi revisit his first meeting with Vikas Divyakirti in a classroom.

Revealing that he was once keen on clearing the UPSC examinations, Pankaj will share insights into his aspirations beyond cinema and his early association with Vikas Divyakirti, whom he addresses as Vikas sir.

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Zakir Khan's witty response to questions about his unmarried status Zakir Khan will bring his trademark humour to the episode when the conversation turns to his unmarried status.

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The comedian is expected to deliver a clever response that adds to the light-hearted exchange on the show.

Vikas Divyakirti, meanwhile, will share his perspective on comedy and make an interesting observation about comedians having a high IQ, bringing another dimension to the conversation about humour, intelligence and the art of making people laugh.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda return with their comic acts The episode will also feature Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who will return with their familiar comic antics and add their own twists to the proceedings.

With Zakir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikas Divyakirti sharing the couch, and Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda bringing their comic performances to the stage, the upcoming episode promises a mix of conversations, celebrity anecdotes and comedy.

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The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 has featured several celebrity guests in recent weeks. After hosting Bollywood couples Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, as well as Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with his brother Ishaan Khatter, the makers have now brought together Zakir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikas Divyakirti for the latest episode.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.